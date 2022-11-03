 Skip to content
(NPR)   Chinese start-up car company: We'll see your self-driving cars, Elon, and add flying   (npr.org)
    More: Giggity, Automobile, Electric vehicle, Vehicle, Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng, additional teaser video of the model, Steering, Aircraft, designs of the full-electric vertical take-off  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, the Chinese do a lot of very interesting things.

They also do shiat like announcing that they're building miles-long spaceships, declaring that they've found alien life, dropping boosters any damn where, and touting flying cars, often enough that I'm starting to think of them as the French K-nights from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail".
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We've had flying cars for a long time now. They're called planes.
 
Karne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you want a green, just add Elon to the headline and you are in.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pretty good at building walls, they steal everything else
 
proteus_b
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lemme know when they discover the 54 hour work week.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Paging Moller, paging Moller to the white courtesy phone for an important message...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Go ahead subby if you are so proud of this chinese innovation, fly in the first production run units.  I dare you.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They fly yes....Land...Not so well....
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: We've had flying cars for a long time now. They're called planes.


those are flying busses
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: leviosaurus: We've had flying cars for a long time now. They're called planes.

those are flying busses


That's why they're called Airbus.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: leviosaurus: We've had flying cars for a long time now. They're called planes.

those are flying busses


Some of them are flying minivans....
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, just what our roads need, protruding spinning blades.
 
