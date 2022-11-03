 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Dartmouth College. You can get a BS. Or MBA. Or TB   (wcax.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep there is always a case of this somewhere every year.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this story because I was quarantined twice in college, once for being a close contact of a student with Tb.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why couldn't this have happened when Laura Ingraham and Dinesh D'Souza were there?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB

Suffolk County Community College (Selden Campus) used to be a TB hospital/asylum way back when.

/just saying
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You never  go ass to Dartmouth!

/yes I am aware TB is a respiratory thing
// just play along
/// cough cough cough
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You never  go ass to Dartmouth!


You know TB's a respiratory thing, right?

//sorry, just had to
 
pileofbutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We had what they called an "outbreak" (I think it was just one student) of TB when I was in high school. I didn't realize how uncommon/dangerous it was at the time. Somehow fell through the cracks getting a test.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Poor Ruby.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or an STD.  Bust mostly you'll just be vomiting into trough-urinals in frat basements, because that's what everyone does at Dartmouth.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If only there were some kind of vaccine for TB.
 
