(Click On Detroit) Always remember to get rid of the deceased murder victims in your truck bed BEFORE your crash
33
    More: PSA, Truck, 19-year-old man, Trailer, Macomb County, Michigan, ongoing investigation, Pickup truck, Semi-trailer truck, Roseville, Michigan  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As opposed to the undeceased murder victims?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why pickup trucks are stupid.

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads:

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.


So much easier to wash the blood out of a pickup bed, though. So, maybe a toss-up?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the thing though-- when you're carting around corpses, you're a little amped, so accident rates go up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooooooow you tell me.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't believe the ghost that she's good to drive, better than a driverless car.  Ghost's lie.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another Tucker Carlson story?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always comes back to the same thing: "break one law at a time."
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms:


I heard a rumor he uses a Swanson's refrigerated box truck.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown:

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.

So much easier to wash the blood out of a pickup bed, though. So, maybe a toss-up?


Club soda, lemon juice. It's what Mary Poppins would use.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: This is why pickup trucks are stupid.

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.


So much easier to wash the blood out of a pickup bed, though. So, maybe a toss-up?

My truck has a removable bed cover, so the best of both worlds when transporting dead people/murder victims
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only if you drive a TARDIS.

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.


Only if you drive a TARDIS.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid has a complete murder face, I mean that's a thing right? A murder face?  Because he has it, dude looks exactly like every serial killer ever minted.  I swear my crime initiative, if I were in charge, would include a composite sketch of this kid and all the serial killers who looked like him---and we would just arrest anyone who looked like them.  Just, you know, arrest anyone who looks like this guy, and lock them up indefinitely while we search their apartments, hunting blinds, storage spaces, for the corpses we KNOW they've stashed.

I bet you we'd cut serial killer crime down to nothing.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission:


As opposed to the recently awakened and vengeful undead of course.  Pay attention!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The odor gets pretty fierce in hot weather tho.

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.


The odor gets pretty fierce in hot weather tho.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, is he a great friend or needed a great friend?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent:


This is why you hire people with experience, they are used to it so they don't get amped up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Has experience with living dead girls.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Teenagers don't clean up after themselves. Stay tuned for more Ric Romero Revelations.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ctighe2353:

This is why you hire people with experience, they are used to it so they don't get amped up.


They're not employees. They're witnesses!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, she still owes me some grass, gas or a$$.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Look into head dead eyes.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not loving this gritty remake of Harold and Maude
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ahh, Macomb County... MAGAt country.
 
monykers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deadsanta:


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
pileofbutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

deadsanta: This kid has a complete murder face, I mean that's a thing right? A murder face?  Because he has it, dude looks exactly like every serial killer ever minted.  I swear my crime initiative, if I were in charge, would include a composite sketch of this kid and all the serial killers who looked like him---and we would just arrest anyone who looked like them.  Just, you know, arrest anyone who looks like this guy, and lock them up indefinitely while we search their apartments, hunting blinds, storage spaces, for the corpses we KNOW they've stashed.

I bet you we'd cut serial killer crime down to nothing.


Very Dahmer-esque, I thought.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Doesn't help if the body is in a box on rollers.

Get something with a trunk, you can hide all the bodies you want.


Doesn't help if the body is in a box on rollers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The victim probably caught him torturing small animals and threatened to tell his parents.  He panicked and killed her.  Natural reaction for a young serial killer.  Now he'll never get to the chance to grow into his true potential.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission:


Mmm. The families of the decedents are victims too. Kinda'.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not mine officer, it's my friends truck, his name is um Joe, I don't know his last name or address, he let me borrow the truck.
 
