(National Today)   For what it's worth   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 8:50 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's something happening here.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But its neither here nor there.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's so fetch.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I will turn over a new leaf and be nice to people on FARK today.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, boys will be boys.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Key of A
 
tnpir
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can say that again.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Same old story.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I will turn over a new leaf and be nice to people on FARK today.


This is no longer your place.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...irregardless, for lack of a better word.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, a cliche a day keeps the Apple away.

/The Apple knows all, the Apple sees all
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better late than never.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: There's something happening here.


What it is ain't exactly clear.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: That's so fetch.


Desist attempting to cause fetch to occur.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Tyrone Slothrop: There's something happening here.

What it is ain't exactly clear.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
♫ I'm 'enery the eighth I am ♫
Oh, right. Um, never mind.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hawk the Hawk: That's so fetch.

Desist attempting to cause fetch to occur.


Thou art not the designated holder of responsibility for mine efforts.
 
