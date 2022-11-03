 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   US jet whips it out for Putin the pud, draws 'sky penis' over Russian base in the Mediterranean (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, Nuclear weapon, Russia, Belarus, Missile, cheeky American military jet, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cues up song
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve of this use of my tax dollars.
 
vevolis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Sky Penis" "Possible NSFW content on page". Hmm.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

plecos: I approve of this use of my tax dollars.


It was either this or a gratuitous display of naval seamen.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
strangest episode of sky king ever.

Sky King 1950s Opening
Youtube f2dknmA4YrM
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They always leave out the fact that balls are included

/journalism
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
byline: "By Jake Loader"

That's not a real name.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
🎶 Sky penis in flight.
Afternoon delight.🎵
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe everyone involved just really likes cocks.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Next to"? More like fifty miles away. Closer to Cyprus than Syria.

/e for erec...er, effort
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was hoping it was a portrait of tRump.  Leaving disappointed
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cues up song


exactly where my head went too
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cues up song


SKYYYYYYY PENIS!


That is the same song I thought of while reading the headline
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magorn: vudukungfu: Cues up song

exactly where my head went too


We sound old
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
American military officials have not confirmed whether the aircraft's penis depiction was deliberate.So this is a typical flight path? Impressive.
Is this what they are talking about when the say Imaginary Sky wizard?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
GOP/Conservatives: 1. Perpetuate lies and misinformation first. 2. Backtrack/make excuses for #1 when caught in a lie.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love that we've come to the point where our military is "shiatposting" irl.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sure he was *really* humiliated.

"Comrade Putin! Emergency! U.S. capitalist dogs flew flight pattern in shape of huge penis! We are humiliated! This could be our undoing! How we respond? We launch nuke?"

"This is what you bring me general? A sky penis? I committed 23 war crimes before I had breakfast and you think I worry about plane who fly in approximate shape of dick? I bomb Ukraine civilian population in shape of dick all the time.  I do real dicking. Let Americans draw 100 sky dicks, who cares? Now if you waste my time again, you fall out window, understand? "
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where's Rugbyjock when you need him?...

/*le sigh*
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I read sci-fi novels about cyberspace and reality blending into one existence, this is not what I had in mind.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bear sky art in the works.  Phil MacCracken is working on graphics package.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
why do the russians even have a base there??
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Oh, I'm sure he was *really* humiliated.

"Comrade Putin! Emergency! U.S. capitalist dogs flew flight pattern in shape of huge penis! We are humiliated! This could be our undoing! How we respond? We launch nuke?"

"This is what you bring me general? A sky penis? I committed 23 war crimes before I had breakfast and you think I worry about plane who fly in approximate shape of dick? I bomb Ukraine civilian population in shape of dick all the time.  I do real dicking. Let Americans draw 100 sky dicks, who cares? Now if you waste my time again, you fall out window, understand? "


i.redd.itView Full Size

How did Rishi Sunak react when his own RAF did it to Sunderland?
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Richard Dragon?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
