(CNN)   Day 253 of WW3: A video has emerged purportedly showing the sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia. Satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Serhii Khlan, Director of National Intelligence, Ukrainian officials, North Korea, Russian troops, metric tons of Ukrainian agricultural products  
608 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, this is an experiment. I've added two rows to the "Troops" row of the chart: 7 day rolling average for single days, and 30 day rolling average for single days. I haven't done this for the other twelve groups, since it is a giant PITA to make the changes. This is only a test. I'd like Farkers to put on their "upper management" hats and let me know their thoughts on this.

If I see a huge clamor to change the chart to include the rolling averages for all categories, I'll do that. But first I'd like to get some feedback.

Personally, I think adding these rows to each category makes the chart way too busy. I also think that the rolling average numbers really don't add a lot to the understanding of what is going on here. Also, maybe add just ONE rolling average row? If so, then which? 7 day or 30 day? Or some other period? Why? Thoughts, please?

(1) Keep the chart the way it is, or (2) add one or two rolling average rows to each category.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All's fair....
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, I went ahead and created a test file, and copied down a lot of stuff to show ALL of the new proposed rolling average rows. Broke some of the math for future iterations, but these totals and averages are, I think, correct as of today.

WAAAAAY too busy, imho. And the numbers are really not helpful, at least to me.  Change my mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 3

I'm pretty sure it's 'rashist'.

Due to racist shelling, the ZNPP has been completely de-energized since yesterday

Yesterday, as a result of Russian shelling, the last two high-voltage communication lines of the Zaporizhzhya NPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged. At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were switched on.

Fuel for the operation of diesel generators in the mode of complete blackout of the ZNPP remains for 15 days.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found a longer version of that "Russian surrendering blows himself up with a grenade" video

Maybe NSFW

The UA doesn't fark around.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also found one for Tracianne
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't used this image in a while.

"Cotton" for breakfast for the occupiers

This morning, explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Melitopol. According to preliminary data, a part of the Refma factory captured by the Rashists was destroyed, where one of the main staffs of the occupiers was located.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians are deporting Ukrainians from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

According to the information of the General Staff, the occupiers are forcibly "evacuating" residents of settlements along the left bank of the Dnieper from the settlement of Velyka Znamianka in the Zaporizhia region to Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today, the lights will be turned off in 10 regions of Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions, emergency shutdown schedules continue to apply.

For consumers in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, there are hourly outage schedules.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
⚡ The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 warehouses with munitions of the Russian army and 6 tanks with fuel - OK "Pivden"

As well as the "Grad" rocket salvo fire system, the IMR-1 engineering vehicle for barrier-breaking and 9 units of armored vehicles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday, two people were blown up by mines in Kharkiv Oblast

Yesterday near the village A harvester hit a mine in Oleksandrivka field. A 37-year-old combine harvester was hospitalized with injuries. Near the village A tractor blew up at Hrakovo mine. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old tractor driver died.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
22 thousand people have already been evacuated from the de-occupied territories

According to Iryna Vereshchuk, these are mostly women with children, people with reduced mobility and pensioners.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: WAAAAAY too busy, imho. And the numbers are really not helpful, at least to me.  Change my mind.


Yep, way too busy.  Like Fargo, it is based on a true story but then diverges into statistical creative storytelling.  the last point of the sparkline should be a triangle between the current top point and the current actual.  A day by day sparkline for the last 7 or 30 days would be more useful but scaling it to match would be a mess.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Vlas was more than a teammate, almost a brother. He remained in a positive mood even in the darkest times," is how colleagues remember Vlas.

Vlas Lisny worked as a domain coordinator, but with the beginning of a full-scale invasion, he made an important decision - to join the ranks of the Armed Forces and fight for the independence of his country. So he became a signalman.

"I joined the ranks of the Armed Forces because I want a peaceful sky to reign over our Ukraine. So that people, if they want to go to another country, do so on their own initiative, and not out of fear for their lives," said Vlas himself.

In August, his second daughter was born, and in September, the defender passed away. Together with 12 other soldiers, he died at the hands of the enemy.

Criminals will get theirs! Eternal glory to the brave Ukrainian soldiers!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switzerland will allocate almost $100 million to Ukraine

This money is provided to restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

The website of the Swiss government reports that the country helps Ukrainian energy companies purchase energy sources and spare parts, participates in repairs and provides humanitarian support.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In recent weeks, Belarus handed over at least 100 tanks and BMPs to the Russian Federation - British intelligence

According to intelligence, since mid-October, Russia has been losing more than 40 pieces of equipment every day, which is roughly equivalent to the number of equipment of an entire battalion.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy workers healed all subscribers who were left without power supply due to shelling on Monday - the head of Kyiv OVA

Since 5:00 a.m., stabilization power outages have already begun in the Kyiv region.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: I found a longer version of that "Russian surrendering blows himself up with a grenade" video

Maybe NSFW

The UA doesn't fark around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL...

Ukrposhta issues a new stamp with the Crimean bridge

"On November 4, there will be 8 years, 8 months and 8 days of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. And November 4 is also a national holiday in Russia - the Day of National Unity. We, at Ukrposhta, are so benevolent that we give gifts even to our enemies. And that's why in on Friday, November 4, "Ukrposhta" will issue a new stamp - "Crimean bridge encore!" - announced the general director of "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilyanskyi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Rashists will try to connect the ZNPP to the occupied Crimea and Donbass

Energoatom reports that yesterday's shelling and damage to the last two high-voltage lines connecting the temporarily occupied ZANP with the energy system of Ukraine is another attempt by the Russians to reconnect the nuclear plant to the Russian energy system. In the coming days, the Russians will try to repair and connect the ZNPP to the occupied Crimea and Donbass.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bridge across the Irpin River was restored in Stoyanka

The bridge was destroyed in the first days of the full-scale Russian offensive, which prevented the Russians from approaching the capital from the west.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nelson-haha.jpg

the Russians lost twice as many planes in Ukraine than in the war in Afghanistan

"During the full-scale aggression, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft as were lost by the Soviet Union during the 10-year war in Afghanistan - 278 Russian aircraft in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan. This war is the same shame for the Russian Federation and will cause it destruction," Valery Zaluzhnyi reports.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 22 to October 28

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukraine does not use the grain corridor for military purposes, therefore it did not give any new obligations that would go beyond the existing ones," - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The ministry denied Putin's statement that Ukraine allegedly provided some guarantees regarding the implementation of the grain agreement.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, on November 3.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Harlee: WAAAAAY too busy, imho. And the numbers are really not helpful, at least to me.  Change my mind.

Yep, way too busy.  Like Fargo, it is based on a true story but then diverges into statistical creative storytelling.  the last point of the sparkline should be a triangle between the current top point and the current actual.  A day by day sparkline for the last 7 or 30 days would be more useful but scaling it to match would be a mess.


OK, I'm not proud. You can do that? Merge two points on a graph in Excel? How? Got a link? (VERY relevant to my interests!)
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: monsatano: I found a longer version of that "Russian surrendering blows himself up with a grenade" video

Maybe NSFW

The UA doesn't fark around.

[Fark user image image 628x465]


Yeah it looks like you need to open it in the app 😕
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harlee:  OK, I'm not proud. You can do that? Merge two points on a graph in Excel? How? Got a link? (VERY relevant to my interests!)

I have no idea in a cell excel.  They windowed graphs can do ranges like used in high/low/close stock graphs. Unless it is trivial, it isn't likely worth the work.  What would two spark lines look like?  One for the months and one for the last few days?  That would be more interesting and it should be easy.  If they are in the same cell, it wont take much more space.  Also when you are done messing around, I would use one of the lower boxes to explain the graph.
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a drone for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Harlee: monsatano: I found a longer version of that "Russian surrendering blows himself up with a grenade" video

Maybe NSFW

The UA doesn't fark around.

[Fark user image image 628x465]

Yeah it looks like you need to open it in the app 😕


Eh fark it I just tweeted it

https://twitter.com/monsatano/status/1588139522507902976?s=46&t=znKYq3O36n2y4Wnqs3Z3BQ
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: OK, this is an experiment. I've added two rows to the "Troops" row of the chart: 7 day rolling average for single days, and 30 day rolling average for single days. I haven't done this for the other twelve groups, since it is a giant PITA to make the changes. This is only a test. I'd like Farkers to put on their "upper management" hats and let me know their thoughts on this.


I think one day you should post random numbers and see if they notice.

\ You know, like Folger's Crystals.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* No military helicopters have been sabotaged by nefarious purposes inside Russia. This was simply a preplanned rapid disassembly to provide spare parts for the ones that have been shot down in Ukraine.

* The Sarlacc pit in the basement of the Kremlin has not, in spite of some recent accounts, begun vomiting back up the remains of the unlucky Russian army conscripts who fell afoul of Vladimir Putin's requests to have them dressed up as anime versions of the fictional Max Rebo Band from Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine in The Return of the Jedi. As all true enthusiasts of the Star Wars universe will inform you, a Sarlacc will digest its food over a thousand years, and Putin's reign of incomp . . . err, terror, has only lasted for less than twenty-five. We can all look forward to the basement Sarlacc releasing its spores in thirty thousand years if Wookieepedia is correct.

* While warnings have been issued across State Media channels in St. Petersburg, it has come to our attention that not all citizens are properly informed as to the correct measures to take when encountering the runaway Nuclear Goat that has escaped from St. Petersburg Eldritch University. As luck would have it, we have a caller on the line right now, who may be able to inform our audience of the correct protocol. We are going live to our special reporter Ivan Ivanovich on the street. Ivan?
Ivan: "Olga from St. Petersburg, are you there?"
Caller: "I'm here! Long time listener, first time caller, and I want to say I love your show!"
Ivan: "That's great, Olga, but can you tell our audience what you're seeing right now?"
Caller: "Of course! It's a giant glowing goat covered in pentagrams and shrieking constantly!"
Ivan: "Olga, I have to ask, are you in a safe place right now?"
Caller: "No, not at all! Oh, cool, it's got tentacles growing out of its asshole right now! That's like, totally metal!"
Ivan: "Olga, I have to say, you should probably consider retreating to a-"
Caller: "Oh, my god! The tentacles are like, reaching to my OHHOOHOHRGHHH"
Phone: "PETOHOLRAYN!"
Ivan: "Back to you, Studio One."
. . . and there you have it, folks. If you see a demonically tentacled goat, just do basically anything other than what this caller did, and run away. Preferably in a direction that leads it away from this studio. Now onto last night's sports roundup, where the Moscow Mudpigs defeated the higher ranked Chelyabinsk Conscripts 2-1 in overtime, leading to a . . . uh, what's going on back in the production booth?
(Off camera) PETOHOLRAYN! *Goat bleat*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Eh fark it I just tweeted it


That one could use some subtitles.
So the guy was going to grande his surrendering buddies?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Switzerland will allocate almost $100 million to Ukraine


It is a pretty good sign that a country is in the wrong when the Swiss choose sides against it in a conflict
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Harlee: OK, this is an experiment. I've added two rows to the "Troops" row of the chart: 7 day rolling average for single days, and 30 day rolling average for single days. I haven't done this for the other twelve groups, since it is a giant PITA to make the changes. This is only a test. I'd like Farkers to put on their "upper management" hats and let me know their thoughts on this.

I think one day you should post random numbers and see if they notice.

\ You know, like Folger's Crystals.


Eh?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fasahd: Switzerland will allocate almost $100 million to Ukraine

This money is provided to restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

The website of the Swiss government reports that the country helps Ukrainian energy companies purchase energy sources and spare parts, participates in repairs and provides humanitarian support.


Hey Switzerland, ya know what you could provide that would help restore the energy infrastructure? AMMO FOR THE GEPARD.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: monsatano: Eh fark it I just tweeted it

That one could use some subtitles.
So the guy was going to grande his surrendering buddies?


He decided to flee and threw a grenade at the UA troops - it hit a tree and bounced back to him
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Harlee: OK, this is an experiment. I've added two rows to the "Troops" row of the chart: 7 day rolling average for single days, and 30 day rolling average for single days. I haven't done this for the other twelve groups, since it is a giant PITA to make the changes. This is only a test. I'd like Farkers to put on their "upper management" hats and let me know their thoughts on this.

I think one day you should post random numbers and see if they notice.

\ You know, like Folger's Crystals.

Eh?


Folger's Crystals Commercial
Youtube CxigbiEEOkk
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a drone for the doodlers

[Fark user image image 850x1464]


Somewhere there's a Raytheon exec fuming because he can't sell the same thing to the DOD for $1.3M apiece.

I agree with your assessment, this looks like something out of and undergrad engineering competition.  I love it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Harlee: OK, this is an experiment. I've added two rows to the "Troops" row of the chart: 7 day rolling average for single days, and 30 day rolling average for single days. I haven't done this for the other twelve groups, since it is a giant PITA to make the changes. This is only a test. I'd like Farkers to put on their "upper management" hats and let me know their thoughts on this.

I think one day you should post random numbers and see if they notice.

\ You know, like Folger's Crystals.

Eh?


1) Congratulations on not being old.

2) Let's just link to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxigbiEEOkk
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flab: Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a drone for the doodlers

[Fark user image image 850x1464]

Somewhere there's a Raytheon exec fuming because he can't sell the same thing to the DOD for $1.3M apiece.

I agree with your assessment, this looks like something out of and undergrad engineering competition.  I love it.


He's not fuming. He's in with the design engineers right now.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: OK, I went ahead and created a test file, and copied down a lot of stuff to show ALL of the new proposed rolling average rows. Broke some of the math for future iterations, but these totals and averages are, I think, correct as of today.

WAAAAAY too busy, imho. And the numbers are really not helpful, at least to me.  Change my mind.

[Fark user image image 850x797]


Thanks for all this work.  My opinion is it's too busy to add the 7 and 30 day rolling average.

I see the overall trends in the spark lines which I love Btw.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [i.imgflip.com image 577x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

monsatano: DON.MAC: monsatano: Eh fark it I just tweeted it

That one could use some subtitles.
So the guy was going to grande his surrendering buddies?

He decided to flee and threw a grenade at the UA troops - it hit a tree and bounced back to him


There's also a video of the captured troops afterwards - I'm pretty sure the guy in the track pants had a massive concussion
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Harlee:  OK, I'm not proud. You can do that? Merge two points on a graph in Excel? How? Got a link? (VERY relevant to my interests!)

I have no idea in a cell excel.  They windowed graphs can do ranges like used in high/low/close stock graphs. Unless it is trivial, it isn't likely worth the work.  What would two spark lines look like?  One for the months and one for the last few days?  That would be more interesting and it should be easy.  If they are in the same cell, it wont take much more space.  Also when you are done messing around, I would use one of the lower boxes to explain the graph.


Sounds like that's high-end graphing software, which Excel ain't. Yes, it is probably doable, but it would take quite a bit of research to do it.

>>>>Unless it is trivial, it isn't likely worth the work.

Wait. Trivial IS worth the work?

Let me tell you about trivial bullshiat. I was once on a long-term temp gig where some 2nd assistant VP wanted to see the sales rate, in Excel, using a farking SPEEDOMETER graphic. Yes, it was doable. One of my colleagues (there were three of us on the same Excel programming assignment) spent most of one week (50 hours) researching this and trying crap out. He did it, but HIS pay from the agency was $75/hour. God knows what the agency billed the company (at least 250%, I think).
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: OK, I went ahead and created a test file, and copied down a lot of stuff to show ALL of the new proposed rolling average rows. Broke some of the math for future iterations, but these totals and averages are, I think, correct as of today.

WAAAAAY too busy, imho. And the numbers are really not helpful, at least to me.  Change my mind.

[Fark user image 850x797]


I'd say "Troops" is the only category that has enough volume and enough variance to merit a more detailed breakdown in terms of daily counts.  I'd also only do one additional 'sub-row' per category (so two total).  Having three per each is a little much.

FWIW, I'd considered previously recommending to you that you combine your 'cumulative' and 'monthly' sub-tables into one section where the cumulative was displayed basically exactly the same as you've done it here -- as stacked data within one category's row -- in order to extend the duration of time for which your data can be presented as it currently is on a single chart.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: OK, I went ahead and created a test file, and copied down a lot of stuff to show ALL of the new proposed rolling average rows. Broke some of the math for future iterations, but these totals and averages are, I think, correct as of today.

WAAAAAY too busy, imho. And the numbers are really not helpful, at least to me.  Change my mind.

[Fark user image 850x797]


I think instead we need columns for Russian Generals (8 confirmed?) and Russian Oligarchs who "up and died mysteriously" during the invasion (in the neighborhood of 10 I think)
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harlee: >>>>Unless it is trivial, it isn't likely worth the work.

Wait. Trivial IS worth the work?


It depends. If you use trivial enough figures you can prove anything right or wrong. I'd point you towards the pol tab as proof, but that would be wrong as it can drive ordinary people quite mad in short order.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a drone for the doodlers

[Fark user image 850x1464]


So, we know Ukraine has these and they work. We also know that there are Ukrainian operators deep inside Russia now (at least 1000km and only 35km from Latvia, thanks to the recent helicopter sabotage).
Now, we keep hearing that there's going to be a weapons shipment from Iran to Russia via cargo ship, according to intel. Would it be THAT far out of the question to get one of these into the Caspian and take out the cargo ship on the way? I've gotta imagine that would make for quite the fireworks show not to mention the hit that orc morale would take.
 
