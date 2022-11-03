 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Riverfront Times)   'I sell drugs.' Police: 'Can you repeat that?' 'Dogs, I sell dogs'   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Plea, Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., Pleas, St. Louis, pounds of the drug, guilty pleas, Drug Enforcement Administration, federal court  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to do drugs.
I still do, but I used to, too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhh....Good one. Cops intercept a large quantity, arrest the mules, then the mule flips on who he's supposed to meet to sell the drugs to.

Isn't that rule number 1?  Don't rat?

If I were the buyer, I would be really mad at the mule who flipped.

That ain't right.

DRTFA
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you like dags?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I sell dogs drugs. I'm a vet.

/did he have a gub?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: I used to do drugs.
I still do, but I used to, too.


You sick pervert!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Ohhh....Good one. Cops intercept a large quantity, arrest the mules, then the mule flips on who he's supposed to meet to sell the drugs to.

Isn't that rule number 1?  Don't rat?

If I were the buyer, I would be really mad at the mule who flipped.

That ain't right.

DRTFA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Ohhh....Good one. Cops intercept a large quantity, arrest the mules, then the mule flips on who he's supposed to meet to sell the drugs to.

Isn't that rule number 1?  Don't rat?

If I were the buyer, I would be really mad at the mule who flipped.

That ain't right.

DRTFA


You ever notice rule #1 doesn't do anything good for the mule?  Not that narqing does either in some ways, but still.  That rule is a lot like "snitches get stitches."  It amounts to, "Hey no telling people we were totally criming the fark out of shiat, you suck up the consequences and STFU biatch."  Benefits are a wee touch one-sided.  Once upon a time it meant you could count on some support from the people that you were covering for, but anymore?  Hah fark no.  So yeah, more people talk.  That happens when you treat them like kleenex and they know it.  "Hey you better keep your mouth shut and go to prison where you'll be raped and killed, or we'll kill you!"  Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Once upon a time it meant you could count on some support from the people that you were covering for


I am very much reminded of Goodfella's when Henry got arrested as a kid and didn't rat. Paulie coming up to him, thanking him.

And then of course, later in the story, Henry rats out on everyone to save his butt from going to prison.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's got a great attorney.

THANKS DAN !!!
Youtube i_iaugcJW7Q
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: steklo: Ohhh....Good one. Cops intercept a large quantity, arrest the mules, then the mule flips on who he's supposed to meet to sell the drugs to.

Isn't that rule number 1?  Don't rat?

If I were the buyer, I would be really mad at the mule who flipped.

That ain't right.

DRTFA

You ever notice rule #1 doesn't do anything good for the mule?  Not that narqing does either in some ways, but still.  That rule is a lot like "snitches get stitches."  It amounts to, "Hey no telling people we were totally criming the fark out of shiat, you suck up the consequences and STFU biatch."  Benefits are a wee touch one-sided.  Once upon a time it meant you could count on some support from the people that you were covering for, but anymore?  Hah fark no.  So yeah, more people talk.  That happens when you treat them like kleenex and they know it.  "Hey you better keep your mouth shut and go to prison where you'll be raped and killed, or we'll kill you!"  Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm


Remember  Casino? In real life, Frank got busted on a robbery because Nicky (real name Tony) insisted he take along a new guy, who happened to be an FBI agent.

Then they played the tapes for Frank where Tony is telling his superiors that Frank was a loose cannon and needed to be whacked.  That's when he started cooperating. Similar with Gravano and Gotti.

/not really related
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Remember  Casino?


I've seen the movie once when it first came out. I really don't remember the particulars. But yeah, sounds about right.

It was the rule way back when. Don't rat on your friends. By the 70's and 80's?  It was a different story.

DA's love flipping the lower level guy to get the bigger players.

It worked for Henry Hill. He escaped death, lived a "normal life" and didn't have to spend it in prison. He sent his friends there.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like a domestic terrier-ist.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Ohhh....Good one. Cops intercept a large quantity, arrest the mules, then the mule flips on who he's supposed to meet to sell the drugs to.

Isn't that rule number 1?  Don't rat?

If I were the buyer, I would be really mad at the mule who flipped.

That ain't right.

DRTFA


Also, entrapment.  dude should of shut his trap.  instead, tried to be a smart-ass.  unless, he did sell dogs.  did they even check?  that would be a good cover.  D & D kennels.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.