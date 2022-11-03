 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Build a fire for passers by, and they're warm for a moment. Spray them with Lysol, and they smell good for a few minutes. Spray them with flaming Lysol, though, and you get arrested   (masslive.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flaming Lysol is the name of my Flaming Lips cover band with all members that have germaphobia OCD..
 
ssaoi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lysol?  Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like someones been playing too much Postal
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a douche.

/ because Lysol was originally marketed as a douche?
// anyone?
/// Bueller?
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Terrible weapon. Based on my childhood experiments it's a 50/50 chance you'll set yourself on fire.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: Terrible weapon. Based on my childhood experiments it's a 50/50 chance you'll set yourself on fire.


Agreed; red grease is the way to go.  Much better range, and it STICKS while still on fire.
 
