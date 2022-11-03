 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   From rapper to trapper, the Trap King drives through metro Atlanta looking for stray cats. He traps them and ensures they're spayed or neutered and get vaccinated if necessary before returning them to their colonies. Please welcome him to Caturday   (ajc.com) divider line
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, lilyspad!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, CrankyAndi!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bucketpup, you're the best!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay! Caturday!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happie Birfdai CrankyAndi!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happie Belated Birfdai

lilyspad!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our neighbors totally let their cats have kittens.
Mom: blue British shorthair and charteux mix
Dad: Abyssinian colored Scottish Fold

Babies: ordinary black cat, mini-mom, blue fold, "blue gold" fold, kitten that has already been homed (and I am told was blue gold also), and my neighbor's favorite, a black Scottish Fold female.

She was sitting on their porch watching me suspiciously, perfectly framed between the struts of the railing.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

*Stock photo, but pretty dang close)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happie Birfdai CrankyAndi!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the week has been cra-cra

and today was non-stop.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday, CrankyAndi!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup:

YOU!!!! YOU'RE THE BEST!!!!

That mug is way better than anything I coulda imagined!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks for the birfday wishes, guys!  I got to have lunch with my kid yesterday, and an old friend today!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: bucket_pup:

YOU!!!! YOU'RE THE BEST!!!!

That mug is way better than anything I coulda imagined!!!!


[Fark user image 422x750]


It is awesome, as are your socks :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: bucket_pup:

YOU!!!! YOU'RE THE BEST!!!!

That mug is way better than anything I coulda imagined!!!!


[Fark user image 422x750]

It is awesome, as are your socks :-)


😹 one is a fox and the other is a hamster. They're part of my "eh.... Close enough" collection. Super comfy socks that have lost their match, but thematically match another stray sock. There's a black and white set of kitty slipper socks (because the matches went missing by the third wash) in that collection too
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nick's toe beans
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: bucket_pup:

YOU!!!! YOU'RE THE BEST!!!!

That mug is way better than anything I coulda imagined!!!!


[Fark user image image 422x750]


I was just as stunned. I did not think resolution that good was going to come from the artwork I received fom a company in the mid-west. They really know their stuff. Add to it my klunky thrift-store mug press and I guess miracles do happen! You are welcome!
FWIW, I will probably offer the two-sided Caturday mug for only my costs. Shipping is the killer. The mugs and artwork are not even half of the cost.
😲
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 400x354]


Happy Birthday! May this be a great day and a wonderful year for you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I want to thank whoever did the Caturday logo, starfish and the Jack artwork. I owe you at least a free mug for your efforts.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Haven't checked in in a few weeks, but now I have news.  I finally managed to get an MRI.  My rotator cuff has a "massive" tear (orthopedist's word).  I now have an appointment to consult with a surgeon in about three weeks.  I'm sure he will recommend a shoulder replacement.  I might need a second or even third opinion on that. My insurance is horrible.  They may insist on trying to repair the tear first. Then, if it failed, I would still need the replacement, which would mean a second surgery. I dread the physical therapy already.

Speaking of Sherpa, what's the word?

Buffy the cat is toddling along just fine.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: lilyspad: [Fark user image 400x354]

Happy Birthday! May this be a great day and a wonderful year for you!

[Fark user image 264x191]


Thank you!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeTexan: Haven't checked in in a few weeks, but now I have news.  I finally managed to get an MRI.  My rotator cuff has a "massive" tear (orthopedist's word).  I now have an appointment to consult with a surgeon in about three weeks.  I'm sure he will recommend a shoulder replacement.  I might need a second or even third opinion on that. My insurance is horrible.  They may insist on trying to repair the tear first. Then, if it failed, I would still need the replacement, which would mean a second surgery. I dread the physical therapy already.

Speaking of Sherpa, what's the word?

Buffy the cat is toddling along just fine.


Best of luck to you.  I hope you will be healing soon!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday CrankyAndi! I hope your day is filled with everything you love and no more losses in the coming
year!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Catch up on the thread later. Here's Goblin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hapy Birthday lilyspad and CrankiAndy!

May your year be filled with every Blessing!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LucklessWonder: Catch up on the thread later. Here's Goblin.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Needs the following caption, "You rang?"
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: I want to thank whoever did the Caturday logo, starfish and the Jack artwork. I owe you at least a free mug for your efforts.


Quick and Dirty made the Divine Feline image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: bucket_pup: I want to thank whoever did the Caturday logo, starfish and the Jack artwork. I owe you at least a free mug for your efforts.

Quick and Dirty made the Divine Feline image


Thanks,
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have the *s* word in the forecast for this weekend.  GAH!!!!  Too soon!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 275x329]
Happy Birfday, CrankyAndi!


Happy belated to you!

Here's to a wonderful year in your future!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
