(The Daily Beast)   Twitter might die. You'll get over it
    Elon Musk, purchase of Twitter  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll find my ponies elsewhere.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll have to get my news from /b/
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This could get serious. If Twitter dies and Musk loses billions, all the blood going to my boner might not leave enough for my other vital organs.

I'm willing to risk it.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotCodger: This could get serious. If Twitter dies and Musk loses billions, all the blood going to my boner might not leave enough for my other vital organs.

I'm willing to risk it.


Who needs a brain anyway?  It's always sucking up 25% of your bodies energy.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would like to report that I'm still apparently alive several days after my Twitter account was deactivated.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: I would like to report that I'm still apparently alive several days after my Twitter account was deactivated.


How do we know your aren't a bot?  That is exactly what a bot that took over would say.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DON.MAC: mofa: I would like to report that I'm still apparently alive several days after my Twitter account was deactivated.

How do we know your aren't a bot?  That is exactly what a bot that took over would say.


Typical bot response. 🙄
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DON.MAC: mofa: I would like to report that I'm still apparently alive several days after my Twitter account was deactivated.

How do we know your aren't a bot?  That is exactly what a bot that took over would say.


Boat:
Not a boat:
// Checksum, carbon-based being
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, he'll have a way to make it all work in about ten, twenty years maybe.

Maybe.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they seem to have given up on moderation.. tons of porn
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the first round of subscriptions fails he'll just reinstate Trump's account to much fanfare and drive a sudden burst in sign-ups which he'll then cherry-pick as "massive growth" before selling the platform for a staggering loss.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value would be lost
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I joined T years ago to get results from minor sports from my university that never got coverage elsewhere.
Now that everyone and anyone has a webpage with live stats and most sports being televised somewhere, I don't need it.

But I have made friends with other fans of my team that I don't interact with elsewhere.

So I will be bummed, but will live.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When the first round of subscriptions fails he'll just reinstate Trump's account to much fanfare and drive a sudden burst in sign-ups which he'll then cherry-pick as "massive growth" before selling the platform for a staggering loss.


Is there any chance that he is trying to out do Trump at his own grifting game?  Pay to get verified.  Pay again to to get a R.  Pay again to get it upgraded to a T.  Pay again to get verified as a R....  Want to donate to Trump, use a special upgrade account where they only take 30%.  I could see twitter becoming the preferred processor for Trump industries.  If he can collect $666 per republican voter, he wins.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
AnywAy
 
havocmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Honestly, I think this is Elon's real goal. The "free speech" stuff is just bluster. He bought Twitter to smother it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My longstanding refusal to use or have an account on Twitter continues to pay off huge.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When that author waxes poetically about the good ol days of tumblir I don't trust anything they say.

That site was always a shiathole.
 
Bondith
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just before Freon Must took over, I got locked out of my account because its idiot AI mistook a Red Dwarf quote for a threat.  I haven't bothered trying to unlock it because I'm still sulking, plus I want to prove to myself that I'm not addicted.

So far, so good.

/alas, the 12 people that watch my videos might not find if I ever upload a new one
 
