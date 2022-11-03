 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio-Canada)   At least two people are stupid enough to give out their drugs to the kids on Halloween thus guaranteeing that we hear the 'check candy for drugs' story for the rest of recorded time   (ici.radio-canada.ca) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, Confectionery, Candy, cannabis candies, Winnipeg police, 63-year-old man, Police, Cannabis, Constable  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 8:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you do what you gotta do to survive in Winnipeg
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that Mexican caravan walked a long way carrying all those drugs.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Testing the candies for THC will take a while but investigators believe the candies are in fact THC gummies.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't waste good drugs on children.
 
Foundling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My niece is mad that she didn't get any drugs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...administering a noxious thing with the intent of endangering life."

No more Brussels sprouts for dinner, I guess.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FFS, it's Canucklestan! Cannabis isn't considered a "drug" and it's pretty-much infused in our tap water, eh.
(Still not right to give it to the kiddies though)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At this point, considering the lengths to prolong the myth the concept of "crisis actors" is not out of the realm of possibilities.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Wow, that Mexican caravan walked a long way carrying all those drugs.


By the time they get up here they're more thigh than man.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only 2 people are that stupid? Are you sure? I think your figures might be low.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I never got drugs. I feel cheated.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trick or treaters stole my bowl, now I have to hand out candy wrapped in papers.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm still doubtful.

You can't even buy 800mg THC candy in Canada.

This sounds like a fake story to have something to point to when fearmongering.

I'll believe it when the people actually go to prison, and it's documented that they are in fact in prison, not just reports of the trial.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "...administering a noxious thing with the intent of endangering life."

No more Brussels sprouts for dinner, I guess.


The sprouts might get accidentally mixed in with the cauliflower however.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the oldest kid to get one is 16 because 16 year old me would have loved getting edibles and wouldn't be handing them over to the cops.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I'm still doubtful.

You can't even buy 800mg THC candy in Canada.

This sounds like a fake story to have something to point to when fearmongering.

I'll believe it when the people actually go to prison, and it's documented that they are in fact in prison, not just reports of the trial.


At worse I would think they were just too high, and accidentally got the adult candy mixed in with the kids candy.

/or its a hoax
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even worse, they gave out candy corn.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
60+ years old probably just grabbed the wrong candy. Also that package is illegal even in Canada.

/Dumbass kids narcd
//You sell it at school
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Link
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Updated reports show that the drugs seized were not THC, but were in fact concentrated jenkem.

// saw it on Reddit so it must be true
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I'm still doubtful.

You can't even buy 800mg THC candy in Canada.

This sounds like a fake story to have something to point to when fearmongering.

I'll believe it when the people actually go to prison, and it's documented that they are in fact in prison, not just reports of the trial.


You can on the grey / black market. I've seen products marked as high as 1200mg.

Now whether they actually have as much as advertised is another thing.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Even worse, they gave out candy corn.


"This candy corn is laced with Peyote."
"Ugh. Can I just lick it off,?"
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I'll point out that this NOT Rainbow Fentanyl from Mexico.
 
danvon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I made a bunch of these and gave them out on Halloween.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I never got drugs. I feel cheated.


I grew up thinking that drug dealers would be leaping out of bushes on every other street corner with free drugs in hand.  Imagine my disappointment at growing up and learning that they sell drugs for money and not just to be cartoonishly evil.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I'm surprised the oldest kid to get one is 16 because 16 year old me would have loved getting edibles and wouldn't be handing them over to the cops.


Sixteen is too old to be trick or treating, anyway...
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This didn't happen in America because Joe Biden personally kept all the children safe. That's a #BidenWin!
 
Ostman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're going to be hearing about it for the next 15 years at best, then?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We got one!
Youtube iFmNyxni-0A
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Maker_of_Roads: I'm still doubtful.

You can't even buy 800mg THC candy in Canada.

This sounds like a fake story to have something to point to when fearmongering.

I'll believe it when the people actually go to prison, and it's documented that they are in fact in prison, not just reports of the trial.

You can on the grey / black market. I've seen products marked as high as 1200mg.

Now whether they actually have as much as advertised is another thing.


FFS... I mean I'm stoned, all the time - have to be if I don't want to be in too much pain to function.  But that takes 2 100mg edibles a day to do the job pretty damn well - maybe 3 if I'm a real mess.  WTAF do you need 1200mg for?  Bone cancer?  50% Third degree burns?  The sudden desire to be so farked up you just sit there and drool for 6 hours?  I mean, seriously - why?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Foundling: My niece is mad that she didn't get any drugs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Boo_Guy: I'm surprised the oldest kid to get one is 16 because 16 year old me would have loved getting edibles and wouldn't be handing them over to the cops.

Sixteen is too old to be trick or treating, anyway...


That's what I was thinking too. My last run at it was at 13 and we still felt a too old to be out there.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Christians: See? See? Halloween is evil, I tell ya. EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEVIL
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: You can't even buy 800mg THC candy in Canada.


Did you RTFA? You have to go door to door.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.