 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Montana)   Texas deer hunter: I wonder why my tree stand.... ssǝuɹɐɥ ʎʇǝɟɐs ɐ ɥʇᴉʍ ǝɯɐɔ   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Dramatic rescue of deer hunter, English-language films, American films, Hunting, Deer, White-tailed deer, tree, feet  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He'd been hanging long enough that his fluids and blood were rushing to his head. He'd been hanging an hour and a half.

I bet he had a ripping headache after that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I don't like getting above ground level in general. I got a sturdy ladder to replace an ancient POS so I could get into the over space in the garage, and I still hate having my feet off the ground. I'm a total monster, but I'm afraid of stairs.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't have been stuck up there nearly as long without that pesky harness.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I used my climber without a harness a few times at first. One night I was about 25 feet up a hardwood tree and a light rain began. The teeth on a climber don't bite into a smooth barked hardwood like they do on a pine. The bark became slick too. Add that to climbing down in the dark and I got really scared. I always wear it after that.

Also, make sure you can reach your relief strap and cell phone while dangling. If they are in your front pants pockets you won't be able to get them out while all your weight is on the leg straps. I only climb in pants with cargo pockets for that reason.
 
NoGods
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

olorin604: Wouldn't have been stuck up there nearly as long without that pesky harness.


He wasn't wearing it.
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never understood people that go that far in deer hunting, then again I lived for a long time in the farking boonies.  I bagged three deer from the farking house, not sure why I'd need to  go into a tree stand to hunt deer.

/I don't count deer I "hunted" with my car.
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

olorin604: Wouldn't have been stuck up there nearly as long without that pesky harness.


Damn man he got lucky as hell, shows I didn't read the article.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 400x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.