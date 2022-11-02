 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   In a place that has about 1 shooting every year, because people have never been allowed to carry guns, the police begin to issue conceal carry permits to anybody who watches their PowerPoint. Thanks SCOTUD. I wonder how many people you will kill?   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Supreme Court of the Unneeded Dead?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nineteen?  Did you just say NINETEEN???

This will not stand!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [th.bing.com image 297x198]


That's how everyone wants to react to PowerPoint presentations
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, Lord. More tearful wailing from the anti-gun nutbags.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Oh, Lord. More tearful wailing from the anti-gun nutbags.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RTFA. The cops are the ones getting the Powerpoint presentations to help them not gun down legal permit holders.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby has it wrong.  It's the cops only being provided with a powerpoint presentation on how to deal with lawful gun owners.  Getting a permit in Hawaii is quit a bit more involved that that.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Law is an abstract thing, that in no way effects people's lives. Like math, but more mutable.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who PowerPoints the power pointers?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate slideshows. Either put all the info on one page or I will start shooting.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Law is an abstract thing, that in no way effects people's lives. Like math, but more mutable.


Also people that lived 250 years ago had perfect clarity of the future consequences of the system they were designing and therefore we shouldn't change a thing about it unless a supermajority of the country wants to.


Also also, every single right delineated in the Bill of Rights has common sense exceptions and limitations except for the one about firearms.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Oh, Lord. More tearful wailing from the anti-gun nutbags.


1 shooting a year.
Let the tears flow.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not thugs need paperwork to carry guns and shoot random people. Thousands dead in Chicago every year, even back when they banned lawful gun ownership outright. 

But the same "the institutions are racist! Cops are bastards" while being all "omg get the cops to seize all the guns!" people are also flipping out over legalese and paperwork. And somehow people who go through the process of background checks and paperwork are somehow more dangerous than all the thugs who are already carrying regardless of the laws. 

That's leftard logic there.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gun sales fuel gun sales. If you were the only one in your neighborhood who wasn't packing wouldn't you be tempted to get one too move?   But what if you can't afford to move or you don't want to give up where you live?

I have no idea how many of my neighbors have guns and I like it that way. I don't know because they don't brandish them or even carry them openly if they carry at all - and I don't think they do although it's a safe bet some of them have guns.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Gun sales fuel gun sales. If you were the only one in your neighborhood who wasn't packing wouldn't you be tempted to get one too move?   But what if you can't afford to move or you don't want to give up where you live?

I have no idea how many of my neighbors have guns and I like it that way. I don't know because they don't brandish them or even carry them openly if they carry at all - and I don't think they do although it's a safe bet some of them have guns.


TBH, I don't need to know which people in my neighborhood own firearms.

And I am saying that as someone who owns a decent amount of firearms, and once had a CCW permit.

/Need to re-apply soon.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ho brah, ho brah, my wave brah! I'm packing so don't snake my wave brah.
 
