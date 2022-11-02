 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "Sorry judge, but I sent the $13 million to my girlfriend. You wouldn't know her. She's Canadian"   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Arraignment, Plea, Ralph Puglisi, Alford plea, Incarceration in the United States, Request for Comments, Credit card, Money  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Am I supposed to believe that a webcam girl can shake a booty that good?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Am I supposed to believe that a webcam girl can shake a booty that good?


Is that a challenge?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: hubiestubert: Am I supposed to believe that a webcam girl can shake a booty that good?

Is that a challenge?


Yeah, I think willing to give it a try for that amount of money.  Even if I can shake it good enough to get a fraction of the $6 million, I'm willing to debase myself.

Isn't USF a whack-a-doodle conservative school or at least employs them?  If so, this moran has at least deprived them of some money and prestige.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lately, she's been dating Alex Jones.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So I was curious how you spend $6 million on a camgirl.

At $5 a minute that's watching her 24/7 for over two years.
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the sentencing motion states he "is the only one who has accepted responsibility and paid any money back."

Am I missing something? What would that matter in sentencing? And is he trying to say something like his virtual girlfriend is at fault too or is he alluding to others at the org that had their hands in the cookie jar? So confused...
 
