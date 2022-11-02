 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   If you're walking near the tracks, always be aware of Surprise trains
10
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I always stay away from the tracks. They make me feel run down.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if she just fell on the electric third rail.

Maybe she was a conductor.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Suspect dressed in black wanted for questioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait. Trains actually appear on train tracks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like she was on a railroad bridge
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They wrote the farking headline wrong. Headlines from Surprise should always start with the city name. An exclamation point would help, but it's not necessary.

Here's my example (I'll leave the exclamation point in. Anyway, the newspaper should have written it this way:
Surprise! Woman Killed by Train
Or
Surprise! Cops Bust Meth Lab

And another example(this is actually the story that gave me the idea) :
Surprise! Woman Kills Husband With Hammer
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: Looks like she was on a railroad bridge


No trestle. This is the spot it happened, according to TFA.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a small trestle a little north of here, but it's really a crossing over a wash, not a huge train Bridge. Knowing how long trains take to stop (One hit someone right outside my house in Flagstaff one night), I would guess that the bridge in the pic is just where the train finally stopped.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Xai: Looks like she was on a railroad bridge

No trestle. This is the spot it happened, according to TFA.

[Fark user image image 346x750]

There is a small trestle a little north of here, but it's really a crossing over a wash, not a huge train Bridge. Knowing how long trains take to stop (One hit someone right outside my house in Flagstaff one night), I would guess that the bridge in the pic is just where the train finally stopped.


That said, it's an open, flat, unobstructed view.... there is no way this Surprise train was a surprise.

Weird.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know what they say about trains..."silent but deadly"...and completely unpredictable. You never know where or when they'll show up.
 
