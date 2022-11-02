 Skip to content
(CNN)   No sleep 'til Pskov   (cnn.com) divider line
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There will be stories of heroism and inimitable sacrifice and devotion from this war that will quite simply never ever be told. We will never know. There will be unimaginable cruelty and casual death, destruction and pain caused not only by enmity but also sometimes by simple exhaustion and unfeeling men. The more this unfolds the more I hope the rest of the world isn't dragged into it. Because if we are, i get a didtinct feeling that india/pakistan; china/taiwan; Armenia/azerbaijan; kosovo/Serbia, Honduras/el salvador/ Venezuela, Somalia and Myanmar are all gonna go pips up at the same time. If I was gambling I'd be cashing out my chips right now, because it really feels like the whole damn world is about to roll snake eyes.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia.

Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base in Pskov region in northern Russia. The base is about 35 kilometers from the border with Latvia, but nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

If you're going to say "deep inside Russia", I'm going to think of something like Kazan, or Samara. Or maybe Ufa, or Yekaterinburg.

But Pskov? Sure, it's further north of Ukraine, but it's also further west than either Moscow or St Petersburg and maybe 50 miles from two European borders.

Don't get me wrong - I'm happy to see their shiat go boom, but come on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is how you send the message that you don't take the threat of conscription lightly. I'm guessing those who had sufficient means to avoid the first round of conscription are not looking forward to the next one.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just like when the Trashcan Man blew up Randall Flagg's helicopters. It's almost over for Putin now. His power is slipping away.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I am disappoint.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/so close
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In terms of "Past your lines and theirs too" that's pretty deep.  And those are the terms that matter here
 
GreenSoundz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that baby killing, rapist rooskies weren't killed by the crashing helicopters.
 
Clark W Griswald
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraini!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone is definitely...Psk'd Ov.....


/YEEEAAAHHHH!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Such an audacious attack, so far from home soil, would be a first for Ukraine's special forces. While there is no confirmation they carried out the sabotage attack, the speed with which Ukrainian Defense Intelligence reported the details of the incident is at least intriguing.

This attack sounds more like pissed off locals rather than Ukrainians. Either way, if it further decreases Russia's ability to wage war, I'm all for it.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's deep within Russia, relative to the border with Ukraine.

It's further from Ukraine's northern border than Sevastopol is. Draw the arc of the great circle which passes through Sevastopol and Pskov, and the halfway point of the arc is further north than the Russia-Ukraine-Belarus tripoint.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
motifri.comView Full Size
 
