 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   1959 Corvette owner tries to get his car legally tagged in Kansas. That's a NOPE leave it here citizen and back away and we will crush it. Hilarity ensues...sorry not this time. How much to say the 'balls on this sucka' in Fark swear jar?   (thedrive.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Corvette, United States, story of Rich Martinez, LAW, Vehicle Identification Number, Harley Earl, Martinez's Corvette  
•       •       •

584 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2022 at 1:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.


One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........


Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is subby caught sayof, or am I? CNN says yes
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........

Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.


You fuel just before entering the shiat stripe of America; Texas to North Dakota.  That stack of states is horrific.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is, clearly, a ridiculous and unjust story.

It's a dilemma. Regulations are in place for a reason. Clearly, here, it is to prevent thieves from simply switching VIN tags. So you want some flexibility. But flexibility breeds corruption sometimes.

I'm glad this guy got his car back. I'm unhappy it cost him so much. There's nothing reasonable about this story.

I know I'll get dragged for this comment. I'll check back later to see how bad.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Richard Freckle: eurotrader: SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........

Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.

You fuel just before entering the shiat stripe of America; Texas to North Dakota.  That stack of states is horrific.


Texas even with it's batshiat crazy political environment has some cool places to spend some time. There hasn't never been anything in Kansas that tells me to stop and look around.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: It's a dilemma. Regulations are in place for a reason. Clearly, here, it is to prevent thieves from simply switching VIN tags. So you want some flexibility. But flexibility breeds corruption sometimes.


Philips head screws were the requirement.  Apparently rivets, rivets!, present the hazard.  Martinez' story has bounced around websites for years and any time I have read it, I understand maybe 1/1000th of what almost drove that guy mad.  He has to be a pretty swell guy over all to have survived his Kafkaesque contraband Corvette crucible.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Richard Freckle: eurotrader: SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........

Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.

You fuel just before entering the shiat stripe of America; Texas to North Dakota.  That stack of states is horrific.

Texas even with it's batshiat crazy political environment has some cool places to spend some time. There hasn't never been anything in Kansas that tells me to stop and look around.


I had good BBQ at this place one time in Kansas City, KS when visiting Kansas City, MO:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kansas, not even once.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: Three Crooked Squirrels: It's a dilemma. Regulations are in place for a reason. Clearly, here, it is to prevent thieves from simply switching VIN tags. So you want some flexibility. But flexibility breeds corruption sometimes.

Philips head screws were the requirement.  Apparently rivets, rivets!, present the hazard.  Martinez' story has bounced around websites for years and any time I have read it, I understand maybe 1/1000th of what almost drove that guy mad.  He has to be a pretty swell guy over all to have survived his Kafkaesque contraband Corvette crucible.


I know. It's a crazy story, and an unjust outcome. But VIN tags aren't secured with rivets. So the VIN tag was messed with. That's the reason for the regulation.  I'm not saying the outcome was just. I'm more saying about the regulation "the best laid plans . . ."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I know. It's a crazy story, and an unjust outcome. But VIN tags aren't secured with rivets. So the VIN tag was messed with. That's the reason for the regulation.  I'm not saying the outcome was just. I'm more saying about the regulation "the best laid plans . . ."


Thanks for clearing that up.  I didn't know - I would have thought though that before it was impounded it could have been inspected further, but hey, I guess not.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure there are fun stops.  Ok fine stop at your own risk, YMMV
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: Three Crooked Squirrels: I know. It's a crazy story, and an unjust outcome. But VIN tags aren't secured with rivets. So the VIN tag was messed with. That's the reason for the regulation.  I'm not saying the outcome was just. I'm more saying about the regulation "the best laid plans . . ."

Thanks for clearing that up.  I didn't know - I would have thought though that before it was impounded it could have been inspected further, but hey, I guess not.


According to TFA, the FBI confirmed the vehicle hadn't been stolen. The whole thing went sideways. It's a farked up story all around.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.


Worst 48 hours of my life stuck in Salina waiting for an Audi part of all farking things. I was lucky! Only 48 hours.

/ 3.2 beer and Pizza Hut. That was it.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: eurotrader: Richard Freckle: eurotrader: SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........

Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.

You fuel just before entering the shiat stripe of America; Texas to North Dakota.  That stack of states is horrific.

Texas even with it's batshiat crazy political environment has some cool places to spend some time. There hasn't never been anything in Kansas that tells me to stop and look around.

I had good BBQ at this place one time in Kansas City, KS when visiting Kansas City, MO:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]


Dude if you can't find a good bar-b-que within 50 miles of KC, Mo you must be blind and lacking the sense of smell. They are legion. Everyone thinks they're the best, too. Made for good eatin'.

/ However avoid sushi.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Richard Freckle: eurotrader: SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........

Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.

You fuel just before entering the shiat stripe of America; Texas to North Dakota.  That stack of states is horrific.

Texas even with it's batshiat crazy political environment has some cool places to spend some time. There hasn't never been anything in Kansas that tells me to stop and look around.


There are a few fort museums and historic sites, and Amtrak, but that's about it.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: eurotrader: SpaceMonkey-66: eurotrader: It does teach nothing good happens by entering Kansas.

One exception, I bought my 4x4 and f100 there.........

Taking you left shortly thereafter. It is the way of places I have driven to and have tried to avoid stopping except for fuel there.

You fuel just before entering the shiat stripe of America; Texas to North Dakota.  That stack of states is horrific.


Applies to many places. I do that before entering MI on my way to Copper Harbor. Last time I stopped at a gas station in the UP there were needles on the ground.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There hasn't never been anything in Kansas that tells me to stop and look around.


This place ain't so bad, though sometimes it can be a bit messy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The biggest deal is why it took so long in the courts.   Since he has it back, clearly something went in his favor?   The costs of all this trouble should be paid by the company that sold him the car in the first place.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And these are the governments we trust with the power to execute any one of us.  Terrifying.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.