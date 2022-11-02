 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Q: Why are there two National Donut Days? A: Who cares?   (holidayscalendar.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, remember, the donut of November.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has a hole in it, the other one has a hole in it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard someone explain why there are two donut days, but their story was full of holes.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cop submits story, gets winded. 
 
/film at eleven
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everyday is donut day.
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
America sounds fat.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Or, When is a donut not BBC a doughnut?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LOL, I typed "Or, When is a donut not a doughnut?" and I have no idea where BBC came from. LOL, I swear!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why aren't there 365 National Donut Days?

/sorry leap day
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the only thing better than National Donut Day? A second National Donut Day.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because doughnuts are awesome?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Floki: LOL, I typed "Or, When is a donut not a doughnut?" and I have no idea where BBC came from. LOL, I swear!


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't remember the last time I had a donut.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are baked doughnuts and there are fried doughnuts. A day for each.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: There are baked doughnuts and there are fried doughnuts. A day for each.


A baked doughnut is a bagel.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because people really like donuts, that's why.

mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's the donut/doughnut splinters at it again?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why two national donut days?

JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Two donut day...

