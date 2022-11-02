 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   L'Oréal to Elon Musk's Twitter: "Smell you later"   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 9:49 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
telltaletv.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♫  Steve walked warily down the street with his brim pulled way down low...♫
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...because he's not worth it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.


Heh, im morbid so ill be sticking around Twitter until the stench runs me off.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Kitty2.0: Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.

Heh, im morbid so ill be sticking around Twitter until the stench runs me off.


It never did me any favors so I was happy for a legit reason to let it go.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: raerae1980: Kitty2.0: Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.

Heh, im morbid so ill be sticking around Twitter until the stench runs me off.

It never did me any favors so I was happy for a legit reason to let it go.


I follow a bunch of museums and muscians.  The political stuff i get thru here.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.


Meh, I use Twitter to follow journalists and people who draw ponies.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good. Hopefully the rest follow. They barely make a dollar as is. He and those Saudi farks can eat 40billion but it's gotta hurt
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More please.
This is how you effect change in America.
With the pocketbook.
Good on these companies!
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Affect change.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He'll make all that back when all the bots pay eight bucks for the verified checkmark!

/*snicker*
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Good. Hopefully the rest follow. They barely make a dollar as is. He and those Saudi farks can eat 40billion but it's gotta hurt


I guess we're about to see which is bigger: Musk's ego or his wallet.

He tried to walk away from the deal, but came back with his tail between his legs to avoid getting sued in to oblivion.  How long will his rugged individualism hold out when all the advertising money dries up?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Affect change.


No, you were right the first time.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 400x266]


So, heres a question, what is the absoloutley smallest violin the universe can create?  Like playable, and non playable?  Id imagine something made of frozen helium atoms, or maybe single molecule tungsten for the playable one.
 
lefty248
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.


Some of us saw it for the cesspool it is and never signed up.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Kitty2.0: Good.

More need to follow in their footsteps. Not that I was some big fish in that nuclear waste infested pond, but I deleted my account the moment it was "official". No regerts.

Heh, im morbid so ill be sticking around Twitter until the stench runs me off.


I spend an average of about 20 minutes a week on it, at most.
I assume I'm costing them money by having an account.
Like when I buy a few things at Wal-Mart for less than $2 and pay with a credit card that I pay off every month.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I haven't followed the business/financial side of this at all.  I know his TWTR purchase involved a substantial amount of debt on his part...I assume it's not personal debt, but rather some sort of company he set up specifically for this purpose?  Did he have partner investors?

It seems like there's a ton of gray area about how much his companies are independent of him, so I'm curious how much Twitter's behavior is going to impact Tesla if his Twitter debt is connected to his Tesla stock (i.e. he has to start selling his Tesla stock to stay on top of Twitter debt repayment if Twitter cannot cover it with revenue).  But that's where the gray area comes in...Surely he (his legal team) shielded these two things from each other right?

TSLA stock has sunk considerably from its highs, but that seems natural because holy cow there's no way the elevation from <$40 pre-pandemic to $300-350 it hit at the end of 2021 was justified by any fundamental change in the company.  I'm curious how much more it can reasonably be expected to sink in say a year as it starts to align more with reality and less with memeality.  And I'm curious how Twitter might be an additional anchor it has to try to cast off.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I haven't followed the business/financial side of this at all.  I know his TWTR purchase involved a substantial amount of debt on his part...I assume it's not personal debt, but rather some sort of company he set up specifically for this purpose?  Did he have partner investors?

It seems like there's a ton of gray area about how much his companies are independent of him, so I'm curious how much Twitter's behavior is going to impact Tesla if his Twitter debt is connected to his Tesla stock (i.e. he has to start selling his Tesla stock to stay on top of Twitter debt repayment if Twitter cannot cover it with revenue).  But that's where the gray area comes in...Surely he (his legal team) shielded these two things from each other right?

TSLA stock has sunk considerably from its highs, but that seems natural because holy cow there's no way the elevation from <$40 pre-pandemic to $300-350 it hit at the end of 2021 was justified by any fundamental change in the company.  I'm curious how much more it can reasonably be expected to sink in say a year as it starts to align more with reality and less with memeality.  And I'm curious how Twitter might be an additional anchor it has to try to cast off.


When EdenFantasys sold their site to Liberator Sex Furniture and bought it back it was the equivalent of buying a Dodge and trading it in for a Toyota. There was debt on both sides but only the new buyer had to be responsible for it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're really, really close to not having anymore farking twitter links, aren't we?  A man can dream.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would be nice if Fark could stop itself from giving that shiathole dozens of page views a day.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think it would be hilarious if Elon tanked twitter as a company just by buying it and being his stupid fark-knuckle self.

If ever a fool and their money should be parted, let it be Elon.

/Though it would be excellent if it happened to Trump too....
//Why not both?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Would be nice if Fark could stop itself from giving that shiathole dozens of page views a day.


But but paywalls!  I want my news for free!
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 400x266]


With that pic I see that in one of those 90's RV's searching the bottom video of the sea
Now hear folks we see...  these clear as fark... photos but whar fish?


/sorry fiddler things in life some blow up and this is one
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: HedlessChickn: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 400x266]

So, heres a question, what is the absoloutley smallest violin the universe can create?  Like playable, and non playable?  Id imagine something made of frozen helium atoms, or maybe single molecule tungsten for the playable one.


This seems like a question for Randall Munroe.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Would be nice if Fark could stop itself from giving that shiathole dozens of page views a day.


Fark copy/pastes the post in the comment thread. Twitter doesn't get any page views for that.

But since you're here, question: what wine goes good with paste?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Headline: L'Oréal suspends advertising spending on Twitter

Actual article: L'Oréal declined to comment. In a statement provided to Reuters following publication, a company spokesperson said it had not "made any decision to suspend advertising" on the platform.

Um, ok...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Good. Hopefully the rest follow. They barely make a dollar as is. He and those Saudi farks can eat 40billion but it's gotta hurt


He's worth 230 billion.  Losing 40 will not hurt other than a little mental pain.  Lising 229 billion and he is still better off than 99.9% of the world
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: justanotherfarkinfarker: Good. Hopefully the rest follow. They barely make a dollar as is. He and those Saudi farks can eat 40billion but it's gotta hurt

I guess we're about to see which is bigger: Musk's ego or his wallet.

He tried to walk away from the deal, but came back with his tail between his legs to avoid getting sued in to oblivion.  How long will his rugged individualism hold out when all the advertising money dries up?


I'm guessing it will hold out until he dies because the Elon's of the world will never admit they failed. When Twitter inevitably goes tits up it won't be Elon's fault. It will be the woke mob's fault or Biden or just some other bullshiat and every weird Elon stan will blindly believe it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x951]


Yoink!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not that it will make a dent, but I completely deactivated my Twitter account the other day.  I had a whopping three followers, which I'm sure were bots anyway.

I'm really starting to hate how many Twitter links are submitted on Fark.

/I know, Welcome To Fark...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey Elon, I'll give you 20 bucks for it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Summoner101: justanotherfarkinfarker: Good. Hopefully the rest follow. They barely make a dollar as is. He and those Saudi farks can eat 40billion but it's gotta hurt

I guess we're about to see which is bigger: Musk's ego or his wallet.

He tried to walk away from the deal, but came back with his tail between his legs to avoid getting sued in to oblivion.  How long will his rugged individualism hold out when all the advertising money dries up?

I'm guessing it will hold out until he dies because the Elon's of the world will never admit they failed. When Twitter inevitably goes tits up it won't be Elon's fault. It will be the woke mob's fault or Biden or just some other bullshiat and every weird Elon stan will blindly believe it.


He should have bought it and shut it down and been a hero but them people would be yelling that he's killing jobs.

I really never got the point of Twitter, tiktok you get videos of dogs and cats or whatever you like, facebook.... well I only use that for advertising, same with Instagram and the others... Twitter to me look like a lot of people yelling at the same time and making 5 posts to say 1 thing because of the character limit
 
stevecore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The amount of insanely racist, violent, and vile tweets was expected, but it even blew my mind how out of control the whole app is already
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elon is the dork that crashed the party. Now, folks are pretending to go outside for a smoke or saying they're heading to the store to get some more beer, then finding another place to set up the party.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a good song for Twitter advertisers. "Run to the Hills", Iron Maiden. You can look it up.

/ I know you can.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.