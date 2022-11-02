 Skip to content
(CNN)   A huge tunnel has opened up below Niagara Falls, but be careful. That's where the lizard people live   (cnn.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I park at that power station when I the falls.   There are always open spaces that the other tourists seem to think are reserved.

At least there were, probably screwed now.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Niagara Falls the town is quite the tourist trap, but the falls themselves never fail to amaze and should  be visited by one and all.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slowly I turned, step by step..........
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain,

Sadly, Ansel Adams and ZZ Top were denied entry.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Niagara Falls the town is quite the tourist trap, but the falls themselves never fail to amaze and should  be visited by one and all.


Imagine you took a tiny part of the Vegas strip, and copied it on a $5000 budget under the direction of the drunkest carnies you could find.  Niagara Falls Canada is a damn embarrassment.

The falls themselves are quite lovely though.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lizard people?

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


I'll take my chances
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cave of the Winds? Yeah, people put that there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also

lh4.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Ontario can flow directly into New York. Dammit climate change!
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station
Youtube ZDndXge4IpE
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was maybe 10 or so when grandma died and we had to go to her funeral on Grand Island, and while we were there we did the falls. I vaguely remember a hallway that must have been a tunnel that ended in the back of a waterfall from the American side.

Lots of wings and beef on wick.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Cave of the Winds? Yeah, people put that there.


No that's the Cliff Dwellings, next door
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Upper entrance to Wakanda!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it used Westinghouse generators to create alternating currents patented by inventor Nikola Tesla

I've heard of this guy! He like built a car then lost his mind and bought a social media thing and wanted to send people to Mars. And he started a heavy metal band! What a crazy dude!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was talking to my daughter just yesterday and we were trying to remember the name of this fantastic movie.

Phil the Alien (Trailer)
Youtube 9H-Af3U2yA8
 
