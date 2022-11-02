 Skip to content
(NPR)   It's starting to look like the owls are nearly ready to launch their full attack on humanity   (npr.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call these guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one welcome our new owl overlords.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?"
Claw to the head!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O rly?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

One of the most terrifying moments of my young life was when an owl decided to perch on my chest while I was sleeping out under the stars one night. Feeling those talons through the sleeping bag was a hell of a way to wake up. Luckily, the combination of being paralyzed with fear and smart enough to not make any sudden movements kept it from resulting in scarring.

Owls ain't nothing to fark with.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Discretely rips down HAIL OWLS sign>
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story reminds me of my sister.
My sister tried to claim she was a night owl. She was lying though, because when I tried to turn her head, her neck snapped.

CSB
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: This story reminds me of my sister.
My sister tried to claim she was a night owl. She was lying though, because when I tried to turn her head, her neck snapped.

CSB


I laughed way harder at that than I should have. Thank you.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: CSB:

One of the most terrifying moments of my young life was when an owl decided to perch on my chest while I was sleeping out under the stars one night. Feeling those talons through the sleeping bag was a hell of a way to wake up. Luckily, the combination of being paralyzed with fear and smart enough to not make any sudden movements kept it from resulting in scarring.

Owls ain't nothing to fark with.


2016 05 15 EagleOwl attack
Youtube 2Ol4rbYPYQc
yup
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB- While my sister was driving one night an owl flew through the drivers side window of her car and hit her in the head . She found the dead owl in the back seat .
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I surprised an owl on my patio a year or two ago. It looked at me with those fark you eyes, and I stepped back inside and turned the patio light off. Not going to mess with my local mouse and rat catcher.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: CSB- While my sister was driving one night an owl flew through the drivers side window of her car and hit her in the head . She found the dead owl in the back seat .


Your sister headbutted a modern day dinosaur-descendant to death?

Better keep an eye on her.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see this silhouette immediately after seeing an owl (or any other kind of bird) . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size


. . . then RUN FOR YOUR LIFE!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or they'll just put you in prison for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And yet city people think we need to abandon the middle parts of America and live in cities on the coasts?  The same cities where animals are losing territory and are going extinct?  No thanks, there are plenty of trees and shrubs for the birds out here, and the crows and magpies love fence posts.  And hawks chilling on abandoned telegraph poles.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turns out that they, too, have a thing for girls with mousy hair.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's why you wear these.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: <Discretely rips down HAIL OWLS sign>


Oh you are SO asking for trouble...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FYI: Did you know owls can't move their eyes? It's because the eyes are almost tubular, not a sphere.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But everyone is fond of owls. Except for mice and shrews, and Simon Cowell (because he's the king of the beavers).
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: FYI: Did you know owls can't move their eyes? It's because the eyes are almost tubular, not a sphere.


Weird. Also, did you know that hippos, um, lay eggs?
 
Drachirryz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh man, I always knew it would come to this.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark yeah, Owls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For it was prophesied:

"But Sir, every plant and tree will die, owls will deafen us with incessant hooting; the town's sundial will be useless."
-The Book of Smithers, chapter 6, episode 25
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GodComplex: But everyone is fond of owls. Except for mice and shrews, and Simon Cowell (because he's the king of the beavers).


Not everyone...Among some Native Americans, they are considered a bad omen..
It's mostly Europeans that consider them the wise and observant protectors in the night.
 
