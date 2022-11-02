 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cornholers' "dirty underbelly is being exposed"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 11:38 PM



10 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That audience looks like the extras from a trump rally.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do you check the cleanliness of the underbelly of a cornholer, roll them over?

Also, the most prominent sponsor on their jerseys is a baked bean company.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coincidence?
I think not!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Seedy Underbelly? They closed that place down. Now it's a Gothic Arsehole.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Were they packed with anal beads or lead fishing weights?
 
detonator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Slaggy chick getting anus tattoo gif.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish Lawrence was here to give us some pertinent advice.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cheating in fishing, and now cornhole??

Is nothing sacred anymore?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Calling cornholing a sport is like calling bowling a sport.  I.e., it isn't.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Sport" ????

What is wrong with people?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I enjoy watching 'professional players' in Rocket League. It's a digital game where players use rocket powered cars to hit balls into a goal. It's like futbol but with fewer flops and even fewer concussions.

I cannot imagine a world where there are 'professional players' who throw bags through a hole from a distance in the physical realm. I do appreciate that they are not banging their heads against one another
 
