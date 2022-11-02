 Skip to content
"A person who won't read has no advantage over one who can't read." Mark Twain. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Reading Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Samuel Longhorne Clemens, aka Mark Twain was a writer that most of us were probably first exposed to when we were assigned The Adventures of Tom Sawyer in school, and a lot of us probably still have some resentment towards him for that. His life (approximately) spanned one appearance of Halley's Comet to the next, which would be an interesting coincidence if he hadn't apparently expected it. Mark Twain was (apocryphally) a font of wise sayings that we repeat today; you can look up a list of his quotes and get the cynical sense that nothing's really changed in politics or the world in the last hundred years: "We have the best government money can buy." Yeah, he was a proto-curmudgeon who'd have fit right in on the politics tab.

His writing style is often said to be characterized by humor, a strong sense of place brought about by evocative descriptions and vernacular, and a strong narrative. Those of us who were bitter at being forced to read The Adventures of Tom Sawyer instead of, I don't know, whitewashing fences or something probably missed out on how readable and relatable his works are. Huckleberry Finn might be where I picked up my personal dislike for phonetic vernacular, for instance, a trait that made Norman Mailer's The Naked and the Dead almost unreadable (although I forced my way through the slang for the good parts.) In his time, however, he was an internationally known speaker who traveled the world doing paid talks, something like a stand-up comedian. Looking at his quotes, you can see how he managed to pull that off: he was the George Carlin of his time.

This page lists 7 bits of writing advice from Mark Twain:

Use the right word. 'The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter- 'tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning'
Don't overuse adjectives. This is one we hear often-Stephen King has said much the same thing.
It's what you don't say. 'A successful book is not made of what's in it, but what is left out of it.'
Read bad books, too. You can learn from the masters, but you can also learn what not to do by seeing what doesn't work.
Go to work. 'You need not expect to get your book right the first time. Go to work and revamp or rewrite it.' You can't expect things to just work by themselves.
The Public matters. 'The public is the only critic whose judgment is worth anything at all.' This follows advice we've seen before: know your audience, write for your audience.
Build your style. 'Let us guess that whenever we read a sentence & like it, we unconsciously store it away in our model chamber.' Again, the more we read, the more examples of what to do and what not to do we see.

Every single one of those tips is completely valid, and any lingering resentment I had towards Tom Sawyer from bitter old Mrs. Hudson, my English teacher, was completely washed away when I reread the book later in life. If you haven't read it for enjoyment, not assignment, I can't recommend it enough!

Writer's Thread Question of the Week:

What books did you read when young, that you read later on and had a wholly different appreciation for?

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

We've got all the parts in place-the final edits are in, the cover art is complete, and all that's left is for the final package to be assembled for Amazon. This shouldn't take more than a week or two (depending on timing) so we should be live in time for Thanksgiving here in the US. Thanks again to everyone who submitted!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Samuel Langhorne Clemens
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How apropos is it the second post is a correction to the Boobies?

/Fark you filter, I do it myself
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/I read all S.L.C quotes in Jerry Hardin's voice.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to make me sound like a Luddite grandpa. One of the things I've noticed going back to the office in Midtown Manhattan is no one carries around books or newspapers anymore. Sure, they're on their phones, but I'm 99.9999% certain they're on hypertargeted Twitter feeds and news sites.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: How apropos is it the second post is a correction to the Boobies?

/Fark you filter, I do it myself


Around here? Failure is mandatory!

/Thanks, CreepyLurkerGuy
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toraque: Samuel Longhorne Clemens


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only known film of him:
Mark Twain only Footage In Existance!!! Thomas Edison Film 1909, Kinetograph.
Youtube wtzlVxhaBao
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My favorite Twain quote came from his mother: Those who are doomed to hang are safe upon the seas.
 
gregscott
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My favorite Twain quote came from his mother: Those who are doomed to hang are safe upon the seas.


I don't get that. Don't captains sometimes hang mutinous sailors from a yardarm? Or what about a clumsy sailor who tangles a line around his neck, and falls off a mast or yardarm?

Even those who can't read may be able to listen to and understand audiobooks, so consider your broader audience. Why don't people that Huck Finn is a parable against the evils of slavery? Are they simply blinded by the use of contemporary vernacular?
 
