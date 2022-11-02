 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Stop Stop Stop STOP   (youtube.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"OK." 😄🤣😂
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it THAT hard not to park on rr tracks?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I never was able to solve the train leaving one station at 40 miles per hour, and the earth mover leaving the other station at 60 miles per hour math problem.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they weren't expecting the train to come by. That one looks like it's 100 years behind schedule.
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

They bury the survivors in Hoboken.
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Video unavailable
 
tarheel07
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Steam Train vs Excavator (Crash!)
Youtube AVJ1IfjCKLo
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fail indeed...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Virtual Railfan Video Capture: Minor Train Crash Happens At Strasburg Railway Muesum
Youtube 2KRZ_1Hy0As
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trains don't stop on a dime.  Loaded ones take several MILES to come to a stop.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hot damn!!!
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
linkee no workee?
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone should offer Virtual Railfan some imitation crab meat to put the video back up.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Just like your mom.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

So was the switch operator.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
(not my video)

Ironic.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Engineer was not paying attention and the switch was not set to the main. That's why RR switches have indicaters on them.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I thought it was the border with Canada.
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You can park whatever you want on a side track as long as the switch is set correctly. Which it wasn't. And somehow the engineer didn't notice it either.

Strasburg Rail Road is a tourist ride, and the people in the passenger cars on the adjacent track were likely waiting for that engine to change direction, so luckily the cars weren't attached during the crash.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Steam Train vs Excavator (Crash!)
Youtube AVJ1IfjCKLo
 
