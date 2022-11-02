 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dallas News)   Texas Pastor who "stepped aside" from the pulpit due to "an unwise relationship" with "a woman who is not his wife" has seen the error of his ways and "wisened up"; and plans to "step back" into the same pulpit "soon"   (dallasnews.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Southern Baptist Convention, Baptist, church elders, Christian terms, Matt Chandler, Christianity, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, pastor of the Village Church  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 4:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could he BEany creepier?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's claiming it wasn't sexual, but still inappropriate. I wonder if it's one of those churches where they're so obsessed with sex that women can't be leaders (or even employed).

https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/august/matt-chandler-village-church-online-inappropriate-leave.html
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  It's not a work related scandal and he's not moving to another church in another state to hide it.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like he was plantin' seeds in the wrong Flower Mound, amirite
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plans to "step back" into the same pulpit


Well, there's a euphemism.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Could he BEany creepier?


Don't ask any questions you don't really want to know the answer to. I'm sure something else will bubble to the surface.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Jeezo-Bucks aren't coming in like they used to.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grift is too strong
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, "I gotta do a better job of hiding it."
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheep shagger
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.mltshp.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus forgives, but not rent payments.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.


Is His middle name "farking" or "tap dancing?"
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.


The "Christ Jesus" alternate phrasing is quite common.  It's usually used after "in/into", e.g. "I place my faith in Christ Jesus".
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was missing that sweet, sweet grift money.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apparently he found out having to work for a living means having to actually work.

Can't be having that, now can we.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.


"Christ" is a title, like calling him Doctor Jesus or Senator Jesus.  It means "Messiah."  "Jesus Christ" is really a shorthand for "Jesus, the Christ."
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fresh meat
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.

Is His middle name "farking" or "tap dancing?"


Those are just inflections. His actual middle name is just "H."
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And I'm sure they excommunicated the woman.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uzzah: moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.

"Christ" is a title, like calling him Doctor Jesus or Senator Jesus.  It means "Messiah."  "Jesus Christ" is really a shorthand for "Jesus, the Christ."


Oh right. Like Krist Novoselic, from Nirvana.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are Christians really this stupid and gullible, or is this more just a Texas thing?  I mean, isn't Texas where you find most of these hugely profitable mega churches?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
$5 says the "woman who wasn't his wife" was actually a child.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, vacation's over, back to the grifting and conning the rubes.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.


I know you are kidding, but Christ is a title. Not a name. Saying "Christ Jesus" is like saying "Lord Jesus."

His real name would've been Yeshua bin Yosef.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't see how infidelity disqualifies you from being a snake oil salesman.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This pastor is just another FARKin' hypocrite. Back in July on his Instagram page he proudly posted a picture of him and his wife celebrating their anniversary... exactly when he was having an inappropriate relationship:

12,224 likes
mattchandler74
Verified
Happy 23rd Anniversary @laurenchandler! What a gift of God's grace you are to me. Your unwavering friendship and affection have given me great courage over these decades together and your joyful and serious love for Jesus has spurred me on and pulled me forward. So grateful you said yes all those years ago! #justgettingstarted #stillinlove
View all 165 comments
JULY 31
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is he sure it isn't Antifa who tricked him into the relationship?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The problem is that he was getting into the 'pulpit' in the first place.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Good.  It's not a work related scandal and he's not moving to another church in another state to hide it.


Kinda is a work related scandal. His boss set out a list of 10 things he didn't want his people to do, and adultery made the list.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: His real name would've been Yeshua bin Yosef.


Whatever his name, "Cat's Cradle" and "Wild World' are still really good songs.
 
ex_dilbert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From what I've read, neither his wife nor the woman's husband thought the messages were inappropriate, but some Karen in the church didn't like the fact that the pastor messaged "another woman" and complained about it.

Because of all the mega-church scandals that have happened, it is better for a church to overreact to allegations than to stick their heads in the sand like has happened so many times in the past.

My guess is that some change will be made that will isolate the pastor from communicating with women to protect him from further accusations.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: cheeseaholic: Good.  It's not a work related scandal and he's not moving to another church in another state to hide it.

Kinda is a work related scandal. His boss set out a list of 10 things he didn't want his people to do, and adultery made the list.


That's what happens when nobody sees their boss for a few millennia.
 
Random Companion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: $5 says the "woman who wasn't his wife" was actually a child.


Or in Texas, "Woman of child bearing age."
 
Katwang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On Zappa's Best Band You Never heard" is a Swaggart version of Lonesome Cowboy Burt. A true classic in Americana.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gilgigamesh: moothemagiccow: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus," Chandler said at the time. "The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short."

I've never been religious, but I at least know the guy's called "Jesus Christ." Don't take your god advice from a dude who spends so much time typing to camgirls on OnlyFans that he forgot which was the first name and which was the last name of the messiah.

I know you are kidding, but Christ is a title. Not a name. Saying "Christ Jesus" is like saying "Lord Jesus."

His real name would've been Yeshua bin Yosef.


Woof, I don't think so! Sounds Muslim
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.