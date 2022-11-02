 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Dirt)   This is why Drew drinks   (techdirt.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Social media, Hate speech, Copyright infringement, Fair use, order of the levels, Freedom of speech, free speech, whole lot of other people  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 5:39 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That... Was an impressive article. I'm thinking Elon is now DEEP in the 'finding out' phase of owning a social network.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pretty much spot on. It's not a technical problem like a car or a rocket, it's a people problem.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Netflix should turn this into a sitcom.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought it was because he's a Kentuckian.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure he does it because he can, like most people.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's pretty well written and mostly accurate.

It misses where most social sites of any type die, though.

"We let conservatives moderate and they are unable to differentiate between their feels and the rules, so basically everyone is bailing."
 
blasterz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought it was because he's a Kentuckian.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's awake?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Pretty much spot on. It's not a technical problem like a car or a rocket, it's a people problem.


And people are invariably a problem.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ahh, the  good old days
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nonsense. Drew drinks because he's a bon vivant of style, taste, and discerning character.
 
Vhale
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eyup. See also, why hardcore pvp MMOs fall on their face and fail.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elon is going come after every other social media network with bullshiat patent infringement lawsuits, isn't he?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Recently fired Twitter employees: "You see, Elon Mush, this is why we were kept on the payroll".
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Pretty much spot on. It's not a technical problem like a car or a rocket, it's a people problem.


Which is not Elon's forte.

/ not saying technical problems are
// more like technology-related business ideas
/// some of them do work for him...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because his lips separate?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought Level 5 was "We're drivin to Florida"!!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 254x191]

ahh, the  good old days


Whatever happened to him? Some sordid shiat like lowtax no doubt.
 
hereinNC
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mods have job security.
How nice.

Is the pay and benefit plan great?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.