Eight-year-old sets record as the youngest person to pretend to climb El Capitan, according to some bitter old guys who are angry about still living in a van at 47
    Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Valley, most difficult climbs, Mr Baker, Rock climbing, El Capitan, Climbing, National Park Service  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't get past the paywall, but surely if the kid actually climbed it there would be video since there are people staring at that rock face all day every day.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually, Riding your father's coat-tails is just an expression...
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He said, 'What's the problem?' And I said, 'The whole media presentation needs to stop. I know there's no way your son suggested getting this record. This is about you,'"

Ayup. This has been a joke since the word go. It's a shame his kid will be more known for a hoax before he has a chance to do anything on his own.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
startrek.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: [Fark user image 374x376]


Crap.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All fun and games until a 7 year old fails to achieve.

Or this guy takes his spawn and some MAGA flags along

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Iworkformsn: [Fark user image 374x376]

Crap.


Oh wow - I don't think I've ever been first before!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that. even following up aid on el cap is a significant accomplishment
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: I didn't get past the paywall, but surely if the kid actually climbed it there would be video since there are people staring at that rock face all day every day.


I did read the article.  It is not alleged that he didn't go up.  Mostly that the guides did all the work for the kid.  Think Homer Simpson up the Murderhorn.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad hires two unlicensed guides to hang the ropes that he and his kid use to get up the face of the rock without actually touching the rock?  Yeah, media whore looking to make a few bucks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: DarkSoulNoHope: Iworkformsn: [Fark user image 374x376]

Crap.

Oh wow - I don't think I've ever been first before!


That's not what your spouse said.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet these people got mad when the kid with Down syndrome was allowed to score a touchdown on his last day as the water boy at his high school.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: DarkSoulNoHope: Iworkformsn: [Fark user image 374x376]

Crap.

Oh wow - I don't think I've ever been first before!


Live it up. There have been many times I have been first in putting through an image that one or more others have thought of in the same thread.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: RogermcAllen: I didn't get past the paywall, but surely if the kid actually climbed it there would be video since there are people staring at that rock face all day every day.

I did read the article.  It is not alleged that he didn't go up.  Mostly that the guides did all the work for the kid.  Think Homer Simpson up the Murderhorn.


Or just modern day Mt Everest

arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: [Fark user image 374x376]


Dammit.

Shatner Of The Mount by Fall On Your Sword
Youtube HU2ftCitvyQ
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At best they climbed a rope, not a mountain.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: I didn't get past the paywall, but surely if the kid actually climbed it there would be video since there are people staring at that rock face all day every day.


Someone (quoted in the article) actually was staring at the rock face and is apparently known for doing that.  I don't know about video, but he basically confirmed that it was a guided rope ascent.  Meaning you're using devices that can freely slide up the rope (like you use your hand to move it up a couple feet, lock it in place, step up that distance on an attached loop, and repeat.  You're basically slowly shimmying up the rope.  When I got taught the basics of rope climbing we got to try them and also the "manual" version with thin lace-like rope to self-rescue and stuff.  For this one, their guides were the ones climbing the wall in the traditional fashion to attach the ascent ropes to the next higher point as they moved up.

Anyways, it's a cool thing for an 8 year old or any kid to experience, but it sounds like Dad is trying to leverage publicity out of it.  Also, he broke the national park rules by essentially doing a guided climb there without permission after his request was denied due to: "this group could not effectively meet the needs of our safety requirements, the National Park Service wilderness protocols, and Leave No Trace principles".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"He said, 'It's not about the record, it's about spending time with my son.' I said, 'Why all the publicity then?'"
"Oh, that part is about me."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was wondering what happened to Balloon Boy
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are pitches on the route that a kid could climb.  If he climbed even one then I'd give him the credit. Sounds like he didn't though.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This basically Balloon Boy 2.0. Remember that crap?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"bitter old guys"
"47"

I hate to break it to you subby, but I'm 53 and while I don't live in a van I don't consider myself 'a bitter old' guy'.
Were you perhaps thinking of maybe 77?  87?

/You're only as old as you feel.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: /You're only as old as you feel.


The ladies at the club are only so tolerant of this attitude.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On a multi day climb do you drop the rump ropes or pack 'em out?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "He said, 'It's not about the record, it's about spending time with my son.' I said, 'Why all the publicity then?'"
"Oh, that part is about me."


Hey, don't forget that it's also about publicizing the fundraising for his upcoming film, which will inspire kids to do awesome stuff.

Yes, he said that. It's in TFA. I immediately read it as "I bet I can raise money to take myself (and kid, but whatever) on adventure vacations all over the world under the guise of inspirational filmmaking."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/ waits for newly pregnant woman to climb it with three-week old fetus
 
trippdogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So the only controversy is whether or not the kid actually climbed the rock face, nothing about a little thing called Child Endangerment?
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: On a multi day climb do you drop the rump ropes or pack 'em out?


Pack them out in a poop tube.
 
stevecore
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yea. Not a chance this is real. Maybe the eastern buttress which is a 5.9 I believe. But the reaches to some of the holds are way to big with polished rock between for a kid that's 4-5 feet tall
 
