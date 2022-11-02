 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay) Hero Wheelchair-bound boy dresses up like McDonald's fries for Halloween. Tag is for McDonalds, which gave him free fries for a year   (wfla.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tread lightly, young lad.

History teaches us that this sort of McDonald's cross-branding marketing efforts can go horribly wrong and lead to high blood pressure, morbid obesity, or worse yet, Mac and Me.

Mac and Me (8/11) Movie CLIP - McDonald's Dance Party (1988) HD
Youtube tPgRnFg8ZTU
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
knew I should have dressed as a McRib this year...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could be worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next year he's going as a cardiologist.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brap: Tread lightly, young lad.

History teaches us that this sort of McDonald's cross-branding marketing efforts can go horribly wrong and lead to high blood pressure, morbid obesity, or worse yet, Mac and Me.

[YouTube video: Mac and Me (8/11) Movie CLIP - McDonald's Dance Party (1988) HD]


Undoubtedly, the worst thing that happened to the kid in the wheelchair in that movie.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing he wasnt dressed as a Disney character. They'd have sued his ass into confetti.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't utilize it too often.
 
Electrify
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If he dies of a heart attack in the next 12 months, would it count as 2nd degree murder?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: brap: Tread lightly, young lad.

History teaches us that this sort of McDonald's cross-branding marketing efforts can go horribly wrong and lead to high blood pressure, morbid obesity, or worse yet, Mac and Me.

[YouTube video: Mac and Me (8/11) Movie CLIP - McDonald's Dance Party (1988) HD]

Undoubtedly, the worst thing that happened to the kid in the wheelchair in that movie.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We used to have a Halloween costume contest for pets until the professional costume hustlers would come through. You seriously can't vote against a disabled Daschund dressed as a farmer on his wheelchair tractor.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was about his age, my stepdad fashioned a shell in the form of R2-D2 that fit over my chair and I.

It was possibly the coolest Halloween costume I ever wore.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if you can get them fresh the fries are the best.  that's a big IF tho
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: When I was about his age, my stepdad fashioned a shell in the form of R2-D2 that fit over my chair and I.

It was possibly the coolest Halloween costume I ever wore.


pics please
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes I know that was bad grammar.  When you pay me to write, I'll give a shiat.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: I hope he doesn't utilize it too often.


Two months in of eating french fries everyday...

"Gosh dang it! I AM SO SICK OF FRENCH FRIES!"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Snapper Carr: When I was about his age, my stepdad fashioned a shell in the form of R2-D2 that fit over my chair and I.

It was possibly the coolest Halloween costume I ever wore.

pics please


I wish I had them.  They're almost certainly sitting in a box in an attic at my mom's house.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This article definitely deserves a follow-up story in one year to check on this kid's health and see if McD's made good on the promise
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Could be worse

[Fark user image 850x1056]


The ball is slightly deflated. It could work.
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1st grade I went as a Coke machine. I even had a couple of cans hidden on the inside to "dispense" to the judges.

/it's still up the attic at my parents house
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*sigh* I'll do it.

It's a good thing he didn't dress up as a McFlurry or he'd only get one free in that year.

*heyyy-yo*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Parents are scrambling to come up with Rolls Royce Cullinan costume for next year.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Joke's on him. His local McDonald's isn't ADA compliant
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Electrify: If he dies of a heart attack in the next 12 months, would it count as 2nd degree murder?


They have no case. He couldn't follow doctors orders to exercise and go for a run.
 
moku9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Predicting a, 'follow up' tag soon for something like -mcdonalds settles for $x million dollars for murder.-
 
moto-geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moku9: Predicting a, 'follow up' tag soon for something like -mcdonalds settles for $x million dollars for murder.-


My thoughts exactly.
"Wheelchair fry kid has fatal heart attack after eating McDonald's fries every day for a year"
 
moku9
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Brawndo: Joke's on him. His local McDonald's isn't ADA compliant


Cough; drive-thru FTW
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's bound to the wheelchair, or he's traveling towards the wheelchair?
 
