(BBC-US)   Experts say weapon scanners aren't 100% accurate, could lead to sword duels   (bbc.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they're crap at detecting blades. Just ask Adam Savage:
#w00tstock Seattle: Adam Savage says "WTF, TSA?"
Youtube q3yaqq9Jjb4
 
Bukharin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's not the kind of information that you want public.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Weapon detected! Place weapon on ground. First request...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Yeah, they're crap at detecting blades. Just ask Adam Savage:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/q3yaqq9Jjb4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=65&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Heh - ok I larfed.  But yeah if something's not silhouetted like a weapon, it's got a fair chance of getting through a scanner - automatic ones probably a very good chance.  The system has to understand that what it's looking at is a weapon, and when all it can see is some outline/composition data it's going to have a hard time with outre or non-immediately obvious weapons.  Systems suck at speculation - and playing the "What is that she's got there?" game is in a large part informed speculation as to who to stop and who to not (when they aren't carrying something obvious.)   No real way around that one.  Have your automatic systems, but have them vetted by people for a quick eyeball.  They're better at catching anything readily identifiable, we're better at inferring that the weird looking shiat over here and in suitcase B too looks like it might put together into some bad news maybe
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone gave me this awesome next generation ceramic kitchen knife as a gift. I assume it could pass through detection, but I have no reason to travel with it.
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can they detect Democracy at risk????   How can we not address this (faux) issue from Joe Dimentiac.

Jeez what we saw tonight.  Fail clip of the ages.

I expect Fark with no live thread on Bidens rant to give me a few days off.

Hide Fark, hide..
 
