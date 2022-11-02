 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The hammer of the gods will drive our ships to new lands. To fight the horde, sing and cry, Oklahoma I am coming   (bbc.com) divider line
36
    More: Strange, Viking, Runic alphabet, Norsemen, Mississippi River, Heavener Runestone Park manager, Norse explorers, lot of evidence, Viking Age  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 4:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... When Straczynski was writing 'Thor', didn't he establish New Asgard in Oklahoma?

(Well, just above Oklahoma, if you want to be fussy about it, but still...)

And they recently found that deep, dark hole on Mars that looks to be perfect to have a Shadow Ship at the bottom...?

/He sure nailed it with President Clark, too, didn't he?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'll notice the Vikings didn't STAY in Oklahoma. "Hey, you know that frozen hell-scape we came from?" *looks around* "You guys wanna go back??"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to go where there is a Country & Western show.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viking Kittens
Youtube ApxnAr6pRt0
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Vikings likely traveled along major rivers to trade with Native tribes as part of their normal cultural things?

Ya know, until the asshole settlers showed up and murdered them.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like somebody took a wrong toin at Albuquerque....
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I want to go where there is a Country & Western show.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... When Straczynski was writing 'Thor', didn't he establish New Asgard in Oklahoma?

(Well, just above Oklahoma, if you want to be fussy about it, but still...)


"Just above Oklahoma"  So... Kansas?  Cool, I'll keep an eye out for him next time I'm out and about!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing what flyover states will do just to lure in a few tourist dollars.

Man in Cave
Youtube Ip9VGZeqMfo
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE CYBERTRONIC SPREE - Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin - Cover)
Youtube q1D4FpMB5NU
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably carved in the last 100-150 years. Notice how very little of the weathering goes through the symbols.
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ApxnAr6pRt0]


This was the first thing I thought of too.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The midnight sun where the hot springs flow" is a reference to Arkansas, right?
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Probably carved in the last 100-150 years. Notice how very little of the weathering goes through the symbols.


Ya basically like every other time this pops up, it's a fake.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby!!

I take back all the things I said about your mom.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I see a hooked X. This is definitely the work of the Templars. Has anyone looked around that area for the Holy Grail?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Scraylings. Scraylings everywhere!

/ The Vikings weren't on a friendly basis with the natives.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More likely Oklahoma Nazis carving shiat
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SMB2811: iheartscotch: Probably carved in the last 100-150 years. Notice how very little of the weathering goes through the symbols.

Ya basically like every other time this pops up, it's a fake.


It's not fake, it's a very real set of runes carved into a rock very recently.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... When Straczynski was writing 'Thor', didn't he establish New Asgard in Oklahoma?

(Well, just above Oklahoma, if you want to be fussy about it, but still...)

"Just above Oklahoma"  So... Kansas?  Cool, I'll keep an eye out for him next time I'm out and about!


No.  Just *above* Oklahoma.  Literally.  Floating a few hundred feet up in the air.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Combustion: You'll notice the Vikings didn't STAY in Oklahoma. "Hey, you know that frozen hell-scape we came from?" *looks around* "You guys wanna go back??"


That part of Oklahoma is actually very nice (the nature, I mean, not the residents). I don't know about Vikings, though. *shrug*

Not really a new thing, I've been there once. It's OK. LOL
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"[Farley] spent the majority of her adult life researching the stone," said Amanda Garcia, Heavener Runestone Park manager. "She travelled all around the US, went to Egypt and went to different places looking at different markings."
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hmmm. Don't pet the alien snakes when you get there...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SMB2811: iheartscotch: Probably carved in the last 100-150 years. Notice how very little of the weathering goes through the symbols.

Ya basically like every other time this pops up, it's a fake.


Not even a particularly convincing fake. A carving 1000 years old on an exposed rock face? Might as well be selling Oden's eyepatch.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

houstondragon: You mean Vikings likely traveled along major rivers to trade with rape, murder, and pillage Native tribes as part of their normal cultural things?

Ya know, until the other asshole settlers showed up and murdered them.


ftfy
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"No evidence may prove that they definitively did, but no evidence proves that they definitively didn't either."

I was enjoying the article even as it acknowledged the likelihood that the runic characters were etched into stone relatively recently until I read this last clause:

"but no evidence proves that they definitively didn't either."

That's such a dumb and illogical thing to write.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kabloink: [Fark user image 309x439]


I would totally watch the hell out of that.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Vikings carved lots of runestones in Europe.  They left a smattering of them in the British Isles.

They carved none in Iceland.

They carved none in Greenland.

They carved none at L'Anse Aux Meadows.

After traveling a few hundred miles farther west, why would they suddenly start up a tradition they had abandoned?  Why would they even have carried their stone-chisels all that distance?

This stone is likely not an intentional fake, but the work of someone of Norse ancestry having some fun.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just more bad swastikas.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Floki: "No evidence may prove that they definitively did, but no evidence proves that they definitively didn't either."

I was enjoying the article even as it acknowledged the likelihood that the runic characters were etched into stone relatively recently until I read this last clause:

"but no evidence proves that they definitively didn't either."

That's such a dumb and illogical thing to write.


Well, the inscription could have been:  ᛏᚺᛁᛊ᛫ᛁᛊ᛫ᚨ᛫ᚠᚨᚲᛖ
 
danvon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vikings? In Oklahoma?

Going to go with the well established rule that if a headline asks a question, the answer is always no.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

houstondragon: You mean Vikings likely traveled along major rivers to trade with Native tribes as part of their normal cultural things?

Ya know, until the asshole settlers showed up and murdered them.


I thought we all came from Africa. Did the native tribes distant ancestors start from here or were they settlers?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: SMB2811: iheartscotch: Probably carved in the last 100-150 years. Notice how very little of the weathering goes through the symbols.

Ya basically like every other time this pops up, it's a fake.

Not even a particularly convincing fake. A carving 1000 years old on an exposed rock face? Might as well be selling Oden's eyepatch.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It was his knees.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's me with a real fake runestone at Norstead, the fake Viking village near L'Anse Aux Meadows:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Its easy to decipher. "For a good time carve...".
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.