(Fox9 Minneapolis) Old and busted: Stealing the bowls of Halloween candy. New hotness: refilling the empty bowl with your own candy
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living in this small town here when I was 5, my mom knew enough to check vudu the menace's pockets before adding pants to laundry.

One day, there was a confrontation.
Where was I getting the money.who gave me money?
You have to tell us. You have to be honest.

I'm 5. I don't understand the concept of a lie.
I don't have money. No one is giving me money.

Then where did all of *these* come from?
A hand is thrust at me, full of candy bar wrappers.

Oh. Those. People leave them in the park. It's litter, I think it is called. I pick it up because it isn't supposed to be there.

Sometimes I read the wrappers.

*exchanges of glances on parents faces*

Ok, don't pick up any more filty litter. You don't know where its been.


O_°
OK. Yes ma'am ... Yes, sir.


I leave.

Pretty sure worrying about the worst case scenario could have waited until I went to college and no one was going through my pockets, ...

Except my weird girlfriend. "Whatcha got in here, uncle vudu?"

Her, I miss.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, honey? Where did you put that $5,000 bundle of rainbow fentanyl that the cartel will kill us over if we don't pay for along with the vig?"

"I gave it to kids for a laugh."
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was really hoping we'd get a thread about the philosopher woman who has a "tradition" of throwing out all of her children's candy before they wake up in the morning.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our neighborhood has kept up the COVID thing of tables at the end of the driveway. It actually more fun, because you get longer interaction with people as their kids loop the cul-de-sac, and we keep an eye on the next door neighbor's table while they walk around with their kids.

Anyway, this young couple comes up toward the end of the evening - she's Wednesday Addams, he's wearing a bacon costume. They moved in about five months ago. They are "reverse trick or treating" - putting candy in empty bowls.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? Video surveillance is good! 😉
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story was just enough to lift the fog of a bad mood; a nice reminder that there is still inherent decency in humanity.

good kid...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I was really hoping we'd get a thread about the philosopher woman who has a "tradition" of throwing out all of her children's candy before they wake up in the morning.


Seems like it would be easier to just not let them trick or treat.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Our neighborhood has kept up the COVID thing of tables at the end of the driveway. It actually more fun, because you get longer interaction with people as their kids loop the cul-de-sac, and we keep an eye on the next door neighbor's table while they walk around with their kids.

Anyway, this young couple comes up toward the end of the evening - she's Wednesday Addams, he's wearing a bacon costume. They moved in about five months ago. They are "reverse trick or treating" - putting candy in empty bowls.


I had never heard of or experienced candy givers setting up shop at the end of the driveway until we moved to Florida a few years ago (pre-covid). A neighbor who had lived there his entire life told me that's just what they do there.  Makes sense in warmer climate, I was born & raised in MN.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw some kids do that this year, refill an empty bowl. They were very self congratulatory, but that was OK.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Unobtanium: Our neighborhood has kept up the COVID thing of tables at the end of the driveway. It actually more fun, because you get longer interaction with people as their kids loop the cul-de-sac, and we keep an eye on the next door neighbor's table while they walk around with their kids.

Anyway, this young couple comes up toward the end of the evening - she's Wednesday Addams, he's wearing a bacon costume. They moved in about five months ago. They are "reverse trick or treating" - putting candy in empty bowls.

I had never heard of or experienced candy givers setting up shop at the end of the driveway until we moved to Florida a few years ago (pre-covid). A neighbor who had lived there his entire life told me that's just what they do there.  Makes sense in warmer climate, I was born & raised in MN.


We do it here in AZ, it's great.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That story was just enough to lift the fog of a bad mood; a nice reminder that there is still inherent decency in humanity.

good kid...


Ya, I'm thinking it's a setup.  Watching her come up, put the bag down right away then say it's empty while already reaching to fill it up just randomly grabbing things to put in.

I usually hand out candy and leave the bucket at night, kids come up grab and leave, a few pick and chose but none have put their bag down... it seems set up.
Also proper way to refill a bowl is to give away the candy you don't want which lightens your load and makes sorting easier later.
This kid is playing the long game to get into a good college.  Video yourself doing something selfless on a selfish night and bring it up on the interview when you are applying to college... yes top colleges have a 1 on 1 interview and this kid just got a great talking point.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Hey, a convenient place to put all the candy I don't want. Happy Halloween, motherfarkers."
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe introduce Florida Woman from a few threads down to this kid.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is pathetic. You leave the bowl out at your own risk. You want to hand out candy equally? Hand it out PERSONALLY
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My last year of trick-or-treating (I was 14), I was working part time at a grocery store and used my employee discount to buy a bunch of candy and "reverse trick-or-treated" until it was all gone, probably gave most of my neighbors up and down our street more candy than they had collectively given me over the years.  I filled up one "help yourself" bucket sitting on the front porch of an older lady nobody ever saw, she always put the bucket out and the privilege of self-selection just wasn't abused.

/this was the mid 90's, good families, good kids for the most part.
//I miss those days.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Assuming the candy she put in was safe to eat.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Extra shiny new hotness:  there doesn't appear to be a gofundme set up yet to guilt the rest of the neighborhood into financing the girl's good behavior.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My youngest added candy to a few empty bowls from his bag this year. Which is sweet and all until I realized the little farker was donating the stuff he didn't like that I'd usually get at the end of the night (he's oddly not a big chocolate fan).
 
