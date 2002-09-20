 Skip to content
(Fark)   Does anyone remember a user named 'Sunburn' from back in 2003-2004ish? I'm his son and just wanted to say thanks   (fark.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was lurking on the main page back then, so no, but welcome.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Best of luck, sunburnsreturns!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... Those Fark parties musta been better than I thought...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why do I have the feeling that this is something in the wheelhouse of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Next up: Frickin' Sweet's kid will demand a reckoning.
 
acouvis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I also want to say thanks for having this comment from 2004... Just as true now.

Watching all these campaign ads is like trying to jack off with the back of your hand...it just doesn't get you anywhere
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was still lurking back then so I didn't have the pleasure of knowing him.  Welcome to Fark, Son of Sunburn!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine if Gorgor had kids?

Sorry for your loss subby.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

flucto: Next up: Frickin' Sweet's kid will demand a reckoning.


As long as it's not Kwami's...
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, FB- was not, in fact, the father?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I was still lurking back then so I didn't have the pleasure of knowing him.  Welcome to Fark, Son of Sunburn!


Reading hus profile, he sounds like he was a hell of a guy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe, but it's been a long time. Before the twitters and youtubez.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That was just before I started being a Liter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That was just before I started being a Liter.


What did you think of Trump back when he was a Democrat?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oops - it's sunburnreturns, I think.

/ sorry
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was young-stud-henry back then.
/that's a lie
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was a farker for a little bit before he joined and don't remember him but he seemed like a typical farker from that era. Sorry for your loss and hopefully he enjoyed his time here.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Imagine if Gorgor had kids?

Sorry for your loss subby.


He probably did.  Having kids seems to make people go mad or go weird.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blondambition: Bathia_Mapes: I was still lurking back then so I didn't have the pleasure of knowing him.  Welcome to Fark, Son of Sunburn!

Reading hus profile, he sounds like he was a hell of a guy.


Absolutely!
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank you, Subby. I'd like to think my son would do the same for me, as much as I talk about Fark. I'm glad your dad was able to find a community that he enjoyed and that enjoyed having him.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, I don't.

My condolences on the loss of your father, Son of Sunburn.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't start farking until 2007 but wish I had known him.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I was still lurking back then so I didn't have the pleasure of knowing him.  Welcome to Fark, Son of Sunburn!


Sonburn?

Welcome and condolences.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Welcome home. I was farker maddogjew back then and i don't remember him but we're glad to have you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
:(

The name didn't ring a bell until I saw the profile.. ALS, I remember. He was a good dude.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm glad you got to see all of our well wishes.

So many years ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: He probably did.  Having kids seems to make people go mad or go weird.


Damn. What's my excuse? I don't have any of my own offspring.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: NM Volunteer: He probably did.  Having kids seems to make people go mad or go weird.

Damn. What's my excuse? I don't have any of my own offspring.


That you know of...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just checked my boobies.  I can't figure out for sure which way the date is formatted, but they either just turned 20 or are about to (2002-12-08). 

Does someone have a link to his account/comments?  I'm old.  I often don't remember the tune until someone hums a few bars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Priapetic: That you know of...


I'll be 58 in December. If they haven't reached out to find me, then that's on them!
 
Artist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: :(

The name didn't ring a bell until I saw the profile.. ALS, I remember. He was a good dude.


Yep. I remember him being sharply sarcastic and quite funny. I lurked here about 6 months previously before signing up.
 
capacc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Condolences on your loss ALS sucks, I coworker was recently diagnosed with ALS
 
Balder333
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't remember a lot from back then, but I was here (though I didn't create an account till 2004 when I needed to tell someone here in the just how wrong they were).

My brother is currently going through ALS.  He hopefully still has a long time ahead of him. (I really want to win the Powerball just so I can split it with him)
 
T.rex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thank you for sharing your story, and that of your father.  I just read his bio, and I'm glad to hear that he got some worth by participating here.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
++Reads profile++

I wish I was around to remember him.
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was around but don't remember much from that time.  My first Boobies was 2002-09-20 17:42:30 (20 years ago), in thread number 305702

Glad he found some fun from this place.

RF
 
alienated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember trying to help him open a password protected rar file that he had so he could watch the pr0n on it. I was unsuccessful. He was a fun guy . May he rest in peace.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark, it is your birthright.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This isn't my first profile. My first (Boobies) was 2005. I actually 'remember' sunburn, or think I do. I def remember the ALS part and the dry wit. Particularly since I've lost family members to ALS.  But I'm old and it's been a long time. :(
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just wait until Fb sons (and daughters!) start posting...
 
