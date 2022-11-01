 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Advertising giant Interpublic Group tells its clients to pause Twitter spending in this time of uncertainty. You know, Twitter, the company that lost $221 million last year on $5 billion in revenue, of which 92% was advertising   (cnbc.com) divider line
259 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Nov 2022 at 6:57 PM



NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Twitter has ads?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The bird is starving.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think they're the first, because I'm fairly certain I was seeing folks tweet about similar notices from other big advertising groups last week.

I know for sure I've barely been served any ads this week, so volume is definitely down.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$40something billion for a company dependent on ad revenue.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It'd have been nice to have been infromed w/ some kind of estimate about the proportion of revenue that IPG's brands have w/ Twitter.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mike Pillow is getting ready to write some checks.
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Allowing vermin from /b/ boards, The Donald, & other white supremacist forums to spam racial slurs & genocide threats isn't a winning strategy with advertisers, now is it, Elon?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Twitter has ads?


That's why Kevin Sorbo has a forehead.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: It'd have been nice to have been infromed w/ some kind of estimate about the proportion of revenue that IPG's brands have w/ Twitter.


I guarantee that the only entities that would know that information are Twitter and IPG, and I bet only IPG has it conveniently at-hand.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: The bird is starving.


Like most Americans, that bird needs to lose weight.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It would truly be sad if Twitter's revenue took a protracted nosedive. So very very sad.
 
dracos31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Musk is learning a lesson many before him had to the hard way.
The more you shiatpost, the less people are willing to part with cash in your direction.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you are not the customer you are the product.  It appears Musk is attempting to switch a percentage of Twitters income from external (advertising partners) to internal (the users).

Hope it goes down in flames.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herbie555: gameshowhost: It'd have been nice to have been infromed w/ some kind of estimate about the proportion of revenue that IPG's brands have w/ Twitter.

I guarantee that the only entities that would know that information are Twitter and IPG, and I bet only IPG has it conveniently at-hand.


Maybe. Perhaps a crack investigative reporting team could look into that for MSNBC?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Way a head of you.
Spent 0.00 on Twitter

Now tell me to cut back on my Twitzler spend.  I'll choke with a red vine.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I still get my clickbait ads
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOL

Twitter is going to crash HARD and Musky is going to be left holding the empty bag

hope it ruins him
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure all of the people signing up for the $8 or $20 or whatever he decides it to be will be able to replace hahahahaha sorry I can't finish.

/ This is all too funny.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He has a plan non-believers.
Blue Check Marks for sale!!!
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kkinnison: LOL

Twitter is going to crash HARD and Musky is going to be left holding the empty bag

hope it ruins him


I hope Space X isn't screwed. THAT company I like. Hard to think Elon is somewhat in charge of them.

/ But not totally from what I understand and that's good.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the new pay service called, blue tick. The perfect description of musky, a blood sucking arachnid.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Elon Musk should try openly mocking the fleeing advertisers the same way he is now mocking users who say they will not pay the $8 fee.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh. Plenty of crypto rug pull scams will rush in to fill the void.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: $40something billion for a company dependent on ad revenue.


Meta/Facebook is worth 240bn and it's primary source of revenue is also dependant on ad revenue.

Literally 97% of their revenue comes from ads.

It's a major problem.

Like major major problem. A lot of the biggest publicly traded tech companies aren't profitable.

People think crypto is a scam (it is), but then go onto brag about how they hold stock in "real" things....

While holding onto stocks of companies that have never turned a profit.

If/when that bubble bursts it'll make the .com bubble look like child's play.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old and busted:  Twitter
The new hotness:  Hotmail

/ I'm so baller I got a FREE account!
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kkinnison: LOL

Twitter is going to crash HARD and Musky is going to be left holding the empty bag

hope it ruins him


Elon, I just dropped $10 on Powerball. Give me a call I'll give you $8
 
