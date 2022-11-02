 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   ProTip: Don't sleep with an alligator   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Calf, near 7-foot alligator, Police, Animal control, cow calf, wildlife sanctuary, Pierce County Sheriff A picture, Sheriff  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 2:35 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American or Chinese?

How about American crocodiles?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never smile at a crocodile either
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You fark just one alligator...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or a redhead named April with crazy eyes.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The person and the cow's whereabouts remain a mystery. Alligators are not native to Washington"
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  We're usually too busy farking to sleep.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"You're not my bed supervisor"
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I will sleep with her if I want and I'll thank you not to spread around my nickname for my wife.  I told you that in confidence.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unless you're a capybara.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Or a redhead named April with crazy eyes.


I'll take my chances.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
not now,,,, maybe later ... or after while.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Baby Cow and Owner Still Missing After Sleeping in Container With Alligator"


That's, um, are you sure that's the right word to use there?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.