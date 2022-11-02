 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Residents of the Seattle metro area are becoming more trigger-happy, but fortunately their aim is getting worse   (seattletimes.com) divider line
wildcardjack
42 minutes ago  
Coffee does that.
 
CarnySaur
40 minutes ago  
whidbey
40 minutes ago  
Just goes to show that King County isn't just Seattle.  Once you get away from the city, it Derps.
 
fragMasterFlash
38 minutes ago  
The kids have never given much of a fark but lately they pull a pistol trigger faster than most folks can duck.
 
jjorsett
37 minutes ago  
fortunately their aim is getting worse

That's like saying, "They don't know what they're going to hit" and thinking that's a good thing. The Russians operate on that model.
 
fatassbastard
35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: fortunately their aim is getting worse

That's like saying, "They don't know what they're going to hit" and thinking that's a good thing. The Russians operate on that model.


It was a joke, welcome to Fark.

/not subby
 
AbuHashish
32 minutes ago  
Quick Dow, form a task force.
 
Red Shirt Blues
32 minutes ago  
Same in PDX. Sunday night gunfire woke me up. Didn't even reach the police twitter posts as no one was hiat.
 
Raider_dad
23 minutes ago  
Trigger Happy
Youtube WSD3brpn2nE
 
jjorsett
20 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: jjorsett: fortunately their aim is getting worse

That's like saying, "They don't know what they're going to hit" and thinking that's a good thing. The Russians operate on that model.

It was a joke, welcome to Fark.

/not subby


As was mine. Or so's my story.
 
fatassbastard
15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: fatassbastard: jjorsett: fortunately their aim is getting worse

That's like saying, "They don't know what they're going to hit" and thinking that's a good thing. The Russians operate on that model.

It was a joke, welcome to Fark.

/not subby

As was mine. Or so's my story.


Ahh... carry on, then!
 
Billy Liar
14 minutes ago  
This happens when you're taught that the go-to solution to problems is a gun.
 
Rent Party
12 minutes ago  
Outside the Seattle metro area, King County is deep derp state, subs.   See also Pierce County and Tacoma, and Everett up north, too.

I live right on the edge of the Derp Line.  A little farther south and you're in Enumclaw or Black Diamond, and those people are generally right wing morons.
 
ParallelUniverseParking
10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The kids have never given much of a fark but lately they pull a pistol trigger faster than most folks can duck.


They are such Leadflakes.
 
Magnanimous_J
5 minutes ago  
Seattle refuses to prosecute, or even try to prevent property crime. They've basically stopped pretending to care. So the homeless junkies rob and steal all day long with complete impunity. This crime generates a good amount of money and its almost totally spent on drugs.

Lucrative drug markets attract violence and gangs. Gangs create gang culture, which is violence accelerator. It creates a subculture of people who affect all the trappings of gang life, including committing violent crime, but may not even be involved in traditional gang enterprises.

Eventually the tax payers just fed up and move out of the city, creating budget problems and the city goes to shiat. Homes lose value, jobs evaporate and all the evils that go along with that.

All because it was considered inhumane not to let junkies set up their shanty towns on public sidewalks.
 
gbv23
5 minutes ago  
 
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
