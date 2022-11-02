 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Woman in Florida goes up to front porch while trick or treating and then...oh my   (wfla.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot chicks will always steal all your candy, film at eleven.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News told her all that candy was laced with fentanyl.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was watching it live in real time, why didn't he confront her?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: If he was watching it live in real time, why didn't he confront her?


I think confronting a Florida adult willing to steal Halloween candy is probably a good way to get shot or stabbed or have your face eaten off.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd farking egg her house once a month for as long as I lived there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine in Vermont put the candy in a cast iron pot.

Little bastards took the pot

It was a Frikking lodge, n It even a griz
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 she could be taking it to give out at her own house
We ran out with 35 minutes to go this year
And that was with 228 candy bars(full size((already informed the wife we are buying at 300 next year, so totally only getting about one hundred trick or treaters next year))
2 she could still be child best if you don't assume someone is of legal age just because they have physical attributes
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know if she like lolipops
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What candy?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Ethics but good tits
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Friend of mine in Vermont put the candy in a cast iron pot.

Little bastards took the pot

It was a Frikking lodge, n It even a griz


That's shocking.

imgag.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Fox News told her all that candy was laced with fentanyl.


She's an actual hero!

Saving the neighborhood and making candy great again.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds fat.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: 1 she could be taking it to give out at her own house


She could have tons of dudes giving it out for free at her house if that was what she wanted
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: If he was watching it live in real time, why didn't he confront her?


Do you have to be home to monitor a Ring doorbell?  My assumption was that you could do it from anywhere.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Jake Havechek: If he was watching it live in real time, why didn't he confront her?

Do you have to be home to monitor a Ring doorbell?  My assumption was that you could do it from anywhere.


You don't.  He could have said something over the doorbell.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: 1 she could be taking it to give out at her own house
We ran out with 35 minutes to go this year
And that was with 228 candy bars(full size((already informed the wife we are buying at 300 next year, so totally only getting about one hundred trick or treaters next year))
2 she could still be child best if you don't assume someone is of legal age just because they have physical attributes


1. It's not her goddamned candy to take to redistribute.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy girl.  You are my world.  You're everything, everything, everything to me.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe nobody pulled off such a master caper before....

Oh wait, white woman dressed like a slut and it's on video... Nevermind
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Hot chicks will always steal all your candy, film at eleven.


The original video in tweeter doesn't have her face blurred. I don't think she is that hot. Nice boobs though, that's it.

/Sharp knees , I know.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well... Don't blur her face out, post it on social media, and shame the thieving b1atch.

That should take care of the problem.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well yeah, I see how this could look bad.  But she looks reasonably hot in that outfit and her titties are all hanging out as she steals all the candy, so not guilty.
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Huh, from the video I would rate her as low-tier stripper hot or a FARK "12"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She took all your candy, but in return you get a skank cleavage shot.
 
muphasta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I watched the clip several times before I saw any crimes.
 
ssa5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An adult who dresses up for a children's holiday, and we are surprised this happens why?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bah. Halloween is a stupid holiday anyway.

Had a handful of kids come by this year. They are all too lazy to go door to door now. The big thing here is Trick or Trunk...the kids go to the church parking lots and go car to car getting candy. They aren't even walking to get diabetes now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore

I'm 100% positive this wasn't staged at all.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.wflx.com/story/11243747/girl-scout-cookie-thief-now-faces-felony-charges?outputType=amp

Daniel Tosh described her as "Florida as f*ck."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore

I'm 100% positive this wasn't staged at all.


Ahh.  Well, in that case everyone involved should die.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She needed to replenish her own candy bowl to distribute to all the dads visiting her house... over and over again.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trick or teats?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I can't believe nobody pulled off such a master caper before....

Oh wait, white woman dressed like a slut and it's on video... Nevermind


p[fft for all you know that white woman is a real slut
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore

I'm 100% positive this wasn't staged at all.


My first thought too.  But if it was staged, she'd have been wearing a mask.

You can't underestimate the capacity for this to snowball and for the internet to lose its farking mind and ruin you or worse if they can find out who you are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Well, in that case everyone involved should die.


and I hope they post that happening on social media. That, I would get an account and watch.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

https://www.wflx.com/story/11243747/girl-scout-cookie-thief-now-faces-felony-charges?outputType=amp

Daniel Tosh described her as "Florida as f*ck."


Reporter asked, "Why did you do it?"
Woods replied, "Um, I mean, who doesn't like, who doesn't like money? I mean I don't know. But it's a crime. I know it's a crime, but it was an easy crime"

She later added "TEE HEE"
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

labman: Three Crooked Squirrels: Jake Havechek: If he was watching it live in real time, why didn't he confront her?

Do you have to be home to monitor a Ring doorbell?  My assumption was that you could do it from anywhere.

You don't.  He could have said something over the doorbell.


Didn't know you could do that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spongeboob: 1 she could be taking it to give out at her own house
We ran out with 35 minutes to go this year
And that was with 228 candy bars(full size((already informed the wife we are buying at 300 next year, so totally only getting about one hundred trick or treaters next year))
2 she could still be child best if you don't assume someone is of legal age just because they have physical attributes


Uh...did you watch the video?
 
budrojr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll take her to the candy shop.
I'll let her lick the lollipop.
Go 'head girl, don't you stop.
Keep going til you hit the spot.

/Whoa
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I call big time shenanigans.  Fake, fake, fake.  This was staged because this biatch wants to become famous, and they concocted a scheme whereby a video would go viral so as to cause millions of pathetic horny bastards to notice her.

Now she'll start an OnlyFans page and make hundreds of thousands, even though she's a butterface.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Unsung_Hero: Well, in that case everyone involved should die.

and I hope they post that happening on social media. That, I would get an account and watch.


I think Ogrish got closed down
 
docilej
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Safe bet- A Buccaneers fan.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: You can't underestimate the capacity for this to snowball


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw another doorbell cam yesterday.  An overweight older woman wearing frumpy sweatpants cleaned out the candy dish.  iat was kind of sad, because shoveling candy in her face is probably the only joy she has remaining in life.

I wouldn't be overly surprised if this one ends up being staged, and we'll eventually get a link to her social media account, and she'll be the next Kardashian.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Now she'll start an OnlyFans page


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maga
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brady Bunch- Sugar(Shoppe)
Youtube x8Fsu52z8-E


go ahead, listen. I know you want to.

You can thank me later.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: and she'll be the next Kardashian.


Huh?  Thought she got famous because she was having sex and it was filmed and then posted online.

Candy Stealing bar-maid here still has her clothes on.

The most that might happen is she'll be a low level "influencer".
 
