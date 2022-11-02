 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Albuquerque ruled at high risk of dragon attack according to "Meth-fueled Delerium Monthly"   (fox13now.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New rankings from Shane Co. put Provo as number three for the best U.S. cities to be a dragon, meaning it's the worst for surviving a dragon attack.

The jewelry store chain?
*Follows links in incognito windows*
Yes. Your Friend in the Diamond Business.
Whiskey.
Tango.
Foxtrot.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dragon attacks?  I'm more worried about Socorro.  There's a magma chamber under it that will blow up in a few hundred thousand years.
 
IDisME
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Scotland can have unicorns as their national animal, gryphons on their coat of arms, and also believe in the Loch Ness Monster, Albuquerque can believe whatever they wish.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And, by the way, if one day you happen to wake up
And find yourself in an existential quandary
Full of loathing and self-doubt
And wracked with the pain and isolation of your pitiful meaningless existence
At least you can take a small bit of comfort in knowing that
Somewhere out there in this crazy old mixed-up universe of ours
There's still a little place called

Albuquerque
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ABQ? I supposed you could be attacked by a Mondragon.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A dragon doesn't choose an environment that suits it.

A dragon just chooses its location, and then the environment changes to suit the dragon.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Dragon attacks?  I'm more worried about Socorro.  There's a magma chamber under it that will blow up in a few hundred thousand years.


There is also an active magma chamber under the Santa Fe area. Few hundred thousand years on that one, too.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And that is why I always carry around a few loaded d20s.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: And that is why I always carry around a few loaded d20s.


Now is not the time to talk about dice control.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't shoot dragons with anti aircraft weapons. It just makes them mad at you.
Ritual magic and lots of distance is your best bet.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: And that is why I always carry around a few loaded d20s.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I always saw dragons when I tripped mushrooms.

Just shadow people on meff
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
Wait, I think they just accidentally let it slip that their direct diamond (and other jewelry) importing isn't from blood money mining, but loot collected by slaying dragons and stealing their hordes.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, just don't make the wrong turn.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dammit, Subby, too soon!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PsychoSanta: I always saw dragons when I tripped mushrooms.

Just shadow people on meff


Mushrooms have feet?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dont the Bronys have a dragon that they worship or something?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: And that is why I always carry around a few loaded d20s.


Yabbut the Marlin 1895 is proven against dinosaurs. Will probably work on dragons. observe:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Queen - Dragon Attack (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube spm5-SXo4Do


/Oblig
 
darkmythology
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like Albuquerque should've bent the knee...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What kind of dragons? If we're talking "Bad Dragons", the ladies might just like that.
 
