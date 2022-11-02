 Skip to content
(The Argus (UK))   Slow news day. With bonus low effort attempt at photoshop   (theargus.co.uk)
12
521 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 1:05 PM (20 minutes ago)



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well how else are you supposed to properly go trainhopping?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wheeeeeee!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well thank god they added a helpful photo of what a trampoline might look like or I'd be lost!
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would they put grass on the train tracks like that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blatz514: Wheeeeeee!

[Fark user image image 440x248]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Southern Rail said the trampoline was welded to the conductor rail.

Wut
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby is a farking goddamn moron. It's not a "slow news day" when the rail line in one direction is completely shut down.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: "Trains cannot run from Worthing towards Hove.
"The line is open in the other direction, but only a limited train service will run.
"If you are traveling on this route, it may take you up to 45 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination."

Idiot. But good call on the cheap attempt at Photoshop.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Southern Rail said the trampoline was welded to the conductor rail.

Wut


Are they electric trains or diesel? Electric either has a third rail carrying a shiat-ton of current, or the overhead lines. I don't see overhead lines in the pic, so if they have the electrified rail, then it grounded, and welding doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Subby is a farking goddamn moron. It's not a "slow news day" when the rail line in one direction is completely shut down.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: "Trains cannot run from Worthing towards Hove.
"The line is open in the other direction, but only a limited train service will run.
"If you are traveling on this route, it may take you up to 45 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination."

Idiot. But good call on the cheap attempt at Photoshop.


45 minutes, otherwise known as one small fender bender on my commute
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is news? More than one leaf shuts down British trains.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Southern Rail said the trampoline was welded to the conductor rail.

Wut


I'm getting the impression that they run a third rail with power (which is actually depicted in the photo) and the trampampoline bridged the circuit and it welded/fused to the rail(s)
 
