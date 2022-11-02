 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   I'm not saying anything about Australia's priorities but they are building a new air conditioned center for cats and dogs instead of fixing the nearby prison with a majority Aboriginal population   (abc.net.au) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The funding for which would come from two entirely different sources...

although it definitely looks bad.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These two things probably cost the same amount.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone thinks pet animals should be killed instead of sheltered.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been to that town Port Hedland before.  It's a very strange place.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Under Australian law, Aboriginal Australians were considered "fauna" and not people until 1967. OK I just fact checked this and it's not quite true. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flora_and_Fauna_Act_myth
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Roebourne reached over 50C last year

That's 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The animals are locked up threw no fault of their own. The Humans are locked because of their own actions.
Why should animals suffer because of stupid selfish humans?
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: Sounds like someone thinks pet animals should be killed instead of sheltered.


Better dead than pet is PETA's motto.
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: The animals are locked up threw no fault of their own. The Humans are locked because of their own actions.
Why should animals suffer because of stupid selfish humans?


The aboriginals chose to be the targets of systemic racism? Interesting take.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nytmare: Sounds like someone thinks pet animals should be killed instead of sheltered.


If they don't have owners they aren't pets
 
abbarach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I'm not familiar with Down Under politics and governmental structure.  Is the council in Port Hedland (which are paying for the A/C in the animal shelter) the same group that are responsible for the prison?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It hadn't occurred to me that "how do we sleep when our beds are burning" was actually literal.
 
redmid17
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abbarach: So I'm not familiar with Down Under politics and governmental structure.  Is the council in Port Hedland (which are paying for the A/C in the animal shelter) the same group that are responsible for the prison?


No it's literally in the article who's responsible.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: The animals are locked up threw no fault of their own. The Humans are locked because of their own actions.
Why should animals suffer because of stupid selfish humans?


Why should any prison not be temperature controlled?

We have the same problem here in the US.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Appropriate for the headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: It hadn't occurred to me that "how do we sleep when our beds are burning" was actually literal.


Thats a great song
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So....... America, then?
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abbarach: So I'm not familiar with Down Under politics and governmental structure.  Is the council in Port Hedland (which are paying for the A/C in the animal shelter) the same group that are responsible for the prison?


No. No one actually looked up whether they were even the same farking department after reading the article. But wharrgarbl. Welcome to Fark.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, I think that illustrates Australia's priorities vis a vis Aboriginals pretty well actually.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Whatabout America, then?


FTFY.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

robodog: stuffy: The animals are locked up threw no fault of their own. The Humans are locked because of their own actions.
Why should animals suffer because of stupid selfish humans?

The aboriginals chose to be the targets of systemic racism? Interesting take.


At least you tried.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: The animals are locked up threw no fault of their own. The Humans are locked because of their own actions.
Why should animals suffer because of stupid selfish humans?


So folks in prisons don't deserve livable conditions?

Weird hill, but you do you.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: The animals are locked up threw no fault of their own. The Humans are locked because of their own actions.
Why should animals suffer because of stupid selfish humans?


I don't think people are making the argument that the animals should suffer and the humans should not.  I think the material argument is that if a priority can be placed on the comfort of animals in custody of the state than the same priority should be placed on humans in custody of the state.

"A society should be judged not by how it treats its outstanding citizens but by how it treats its criminals."-Dostoyevsky
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"There are parts including the work camp outside which is a very pleasant environment for people, so I understand"

"There are a number of air-conditioned cells available for prisoners with medical conditions, and for prisoners who undertake full-day outdoor physical activities."

So air conditioning is a perk if you volunteer for hard physical labor in 50 degree Celsius weather. That sounds very Alabama.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "The Town of Port Hedland is proud of the investment it is making in the Animal Management Facility upgrade and makes no comment on state government investment decisions," a spokesperson said.
 
