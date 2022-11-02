 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Liz Truss to suffer one final indignity when an 11-metre-high effigy with laughing lettuce is burned on Guy Fawkes Night   (theguardian.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Nov 2022 at 3:20 PM



Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truss had no support.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liz Truss' ongoing indignity is being Liz Truss.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With inflation, it's tuppence for the Guy now. Thanks Liz!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to that bonfire party on multiple occasions and have taken part in the parade. I have watched the fireworks and the bonfire.

I have never, until today, been told that they traditionally burn an effigy.... oh... hold on. My family have been taking me to the Crockham Hill fireworks, 3 miles in the opposite direction, even though they live in Edenbridge.

I shall be having words.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yum.  Burnt lettuce.  Won't be a five-year-old near the place.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yum.  Burnt lettuce.  Won't be a five-year-old near the place.


well, lettuce is an old slang term for marijuana, so I'm sure they'll be some young people there just to take in the..uh.. ambiance.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Burning the former PM. Just as Guy would have wanted it.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pert: I've been to that bonfire party on multiple occasions and have taken part in the parade. I have watched the fireworks and the bonfire.

I have never, until today, been told that they traditionally burn an effigy.... oh... hold on. My family have been taking me to the Crockham Hill fireworks, 3 miles in the opposite direction, even though they live in Edenbridge.

I shall be having words.


There it is. The most British thing I will read today and I am playing Crusader Kings III.

/ Smarmy bastards and their navy grumble grumble.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Interesting tradition.

Crafting a large yet accurate editorial cartoon and then setting it ablaze.

/I guess I'll start marking Nov 5th on my calendar.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Interesting tradition.

Crafting a large yet accurate editorial cartoon and then setting it ablaze.

/I guess I'll start marking Nov 5th on my calendar.


Are you saying you didn't remember the Fifth of November?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lettuce pray for peace.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I want to think this was playing in the background during the burning
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Effigy
Youtube LGEENWVlu0c
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I find it strange that the party that is always screaming about women's rights vilifies every single female prime minister ever.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I find it strange that the party that is always screaming about women's rights vilifies every single female prime minister ever.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have they figured out who December's PM will be yet?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should remove Larry the Cat, he didn't do anything wrong.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol-- "Guy Fawkes night"-- is that something a bloody limey would understand?
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Lol-- "Guy Fawkes night"-- is that something a bloody limey would understand?


You could look it up. It's an interesting event that they are celebrating. Very tongue-in-cheek I think
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Sleeper_agent: Lol-- "Guy Fawkes night"-- is that something a bloody limey would understand?

You could look it up. It's an interesting event that they are celebrating. Very tongue-in-cheek I think


Long and short: Conspiracy to kill the King and the MPs in Parliament because of harsh laws imposed against Catholics.  Conspiracy broken, suspects arrested (some tortured), all executed.  All of England celebrates as a holiday.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Pert: I've been to that bonfire party on multiple occasions and have taken part in the parade. I have watched the fireworks and the bonfire.

I have never, until today, been told that they traditionally burn an effigy.... oh... hold on. My family have been taking me to the Crockham Hill fireworks, 3 miles in the opposite direction, even though they live in Edenbridge.

I shall be having words.

There it is. The most British thing I will read today and I am playing Crusader Kings III.

/ Smarmy bastards and their navy grumble grumble.


Awfully sorry old chap. We Brits would have been a bit more British if we'd known you liked that sort of thing.

Carry on, and whatnot.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I find it strange that the party that is always screaming about women's rights vilifies every single female prime minister ever.


Do you?

People who care about women's rights (and, it's pretty fair to assume, human rights in general,) make fun of terrible politicians, and you think it's because of their sex. This seems sexist of you, actually.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What was that de-motivator? Some of us only serve as a warning to others? Or something to that end.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mangoose: What was that de-motivator? Some of us only serve as a warning to others? Or something to that end.


I may or may not have a ton of demotivators on hand.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rwa2play: Schmerd1948: Sleeper_agent: Lol-- "Guy Fawkes night"-- is that something a bloody limey would understand?

You could look it up. It's an interesting event that they are celebrating. Very tongue-in-cheek I think

Long and short: Conspiracy to kill the King and the MPs in Parliament because of harsh laws imposed against Catholics.  Conspiracy broken, suspects arrested (some tortured), all executed.  All of England celebrates as a holiday.


JFC. Do I seriously have to slashie every goddamned post with "sarcasm"? Of course I know what Guy Fawkes night is.

There's like four people around here that aren't autistics taking everything literally and can appreciate a joke.


/jk!
//s!
///more slashes!
 
