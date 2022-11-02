 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music is being crashed by a very special live guest. Hear founding member David Newton discuss all things Mighty Lemon Drops related on pastFORWARD #407. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

there is still time to e-mail a question for DN. send it to:

socalnewwaver [at] gmail [dot] com

include your name/city if you would be ok with that being read on air.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kramkoob
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Kramkoob


Interesting word, that...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?


My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*with*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?

My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."


That sounds Sensible.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

there is still time to e-mail a question for DN. send it to:

socalnewwaver [at] gmail [dot] com

include your name/city if you would be ok with that being read on air.


Have you got enough questions for him?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looking forward to today's Church service!
lyriquediscorde.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?

My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."

That sounds Sensible.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The David Newton? Sweet.

alchetron.comView Full Size



Has he met Claudia yet?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?

My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."

That sounds Sensible.

[c.tenor.com image 498x332] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, low hanging fruit. Still on my first cup of coffee.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?

My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."

That sounds Sensible.


Thank you for a much needed laugh
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?

My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."

That sounds Sensible.

[c.tenor.com image 498x332] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, low hanging fruit. Still on my first cup of coffee.


I chortled plenty
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Hey kids, anything interesting going on today?

My cat is being a pest, so I've been serenading her wit "Wot!" I just change "Captain" to "hooman."

That sounds Sensible.

[c.tenor.com image 498x332] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, low hanging fruit. Still on my first cup of coffee.


I larfed.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pista:

I chortled plenty

So glad you could be here today by taking a hiatus from your Cure Tour duties... the EU concerts sound amazing btw.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cheers all. for obvious reasons i'll have limited presence in the thread today. but i thank you all who have showed up.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers all. for obvious reasons i'll have limited presence in the thread today. but i thank you all who have showed up.


Oh, sure. Your cool friend is gonna be in the studio, so you're gonna act like you don't know us dweebs.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista:

I chortled plenty

So glad you could be here today by taking a hiatus from your Cure Tour duties... the EU concerts sound amazing btw.


They wheeled out Faith for the Italian dates & it was beautiful
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I learnt today that the piano was invented in Padova
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here at the ready
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Has he met Claudia yet?


why do you think the interview is on wednesday and not tuesday
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Has he met Claudia yet?

why do you think the interview is on wednesday and not tuesday


Is the headphone jack still broken?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello, dear Farkers!
Present and ready.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't forget to put on your listener badge for the show, the bouncer out front is checking IDs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Has he met Claudia yet?

why do you think the interview is on wednesday and not tuesday

Is the headphone jack still broken?


stick that paper clip in it and find out.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Has he met Claudia yet?

why do you think the interview is on wednesday and not tuesday

Is the headphone jack still broken?

stick that paper clip in it and find out.


aforgrave.caView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: cheers all. for obvious reasons i'll have limited presence in the thread today. but i thank you all who have showed up.

Oh, sure. Your cool friend is gonna be in the studio, so you're gonna act like you don't know us dweebs.


i would have read your dweebass name and prescient question on air just like i'm doing with the other cool kids but no you didn't submit one now did you.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Don't forget to put on your listener badge for the show, the bouncer out front is checking IDs...

[Fark user image 379x379]



Lovely but worn out a bit. Does it come from the previous century?
I know that everybody has to save money these days. Even KUCI.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yuss!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: cheers all. for obvious reasons i'll have limited presence in the thread today. but i thank you all who have showed up.

Oh, sure. Your cool friend is gonna be in the studio, so you're gonna act like you don't know us dweebs.

i would have read your dweebass name and prescient question on air just like i'm doing with the other cool kids but no you didn't submit one now did you.


I try not to engage with musicians. They make the music, I enjoy/buy the music and let other people ask the questions.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lioness7: NeoMoxie: Don't forget to put on your listener badge for the show, the bouncer out front is checking IDs...

[Fark user image 379x379]


Lovely but worn out a bit. Does it come from the previous century?
I know that everybody has to save money these days. Even KUCI.


it survived covid.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lioness7: NeoMoxie: Don't forget to put on your listener badge for the show, the bouncer out front is checking IDs...

[Fark user image 379x379]


Lovely but worn out a bit. Does it come from the previous century?
I know that everybody has to save money these days. Even KUCI.


Well it is recycled from the 80s, but if you'd like I can print out a new one. Just for you, 'cause you're special.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Lioness7: NeoMoxie: Don't forget to put on your listener badge for the show, the bouncer out front is checking IDs...

[Fark user image 379x379]


Lovely but worn out a bit. Does it come from the previous century?
I know that everybody has to save money these days. Even KUCI.

Well it is recycled from the 80s, but if you'd like I can print out a new one. Just for you, 'cause you're special.


No, no, thank you, I'm taking the economical pre-covid version.
It reminds me of my first Covid passport I still have in my wallet.
 
