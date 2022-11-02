 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Desperate Russian draftees have essentially turned into John C. McGinley from Platoon   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, so it was the Vietnam War that drove Dr. Cox crazy?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that certainly sounds like a military we should be deathly afraid of.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...the surrender hotline is always busy...
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why pretend?  Go and be.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I got a baaad feelin"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 468x490]


I remember seeing that when I was about 7 or 8 years old when I would look at my dad's Life WWII in pictures book. That book scared the sh*t out of me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Well that certainly sounds like a military we should be deathly afraid of.


But....they're so dreamy, manly, alpha and whatever as they slog through snow with no food, no weapons and probably getting blown up by their own commanders.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dad took the family to see that in the theater.  I was 8.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent some time dead for tax purposes
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Russia needs to have an outbreak of bone spurs.  This should get them out of the draft.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Why pretend?  Go and be.


Do or do not. There is no try.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 468x490]

I remember seeing that when I was about 7 or 8 years old when I would look at my dad's Life WWII in pictures book. That book scared the sh*t out of me.


Oh please, he was fine. He went home after the Big One, got married, bought a house in the suburbs, worked middle management, had three martini lunches, banged his secretary on Wednesday afternoons, and had a heart attack when his oldest daughter was one of the first to burn her bra in public. American Dream.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L7 - Pretend We're Dead
Youtube NAdlZ2F-fs8
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.


This. I don't look anymore. Saw one and the poor guy had his face blown off and looked like he was screaming.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My husband told me that he had not eaten for several days, and we do not know what to do about it."

Surrender. It's your only hope
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just hired Wimp Lo as their minister of military propaganda.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mascot for Russian Army
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

behind8proxies: Maybe Russia needs to have an outbreak of bone spurs.  This should get them out of the draft.


Doesn't always work. A former brother in law was drafted and sent to Viet Nam even though he was color blind.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.


I stopped looking after the guy screaming with no face. Why the fark are they still Marching into a grinder for an old prick.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 713x829]

Dad took the family to see that in the theater.  I was 8.


The vagina thread was yesterday.
 
Gollie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snort: I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.


there's a whole subreddit dedicated to that, but it's pretty graphic
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My dearest Natasha,

It appears that I was killed in Ukraine while fighting for the motherland. I will forward you an address to donate my tracksuits to. Please keep my vodka bottle cap collection to remember me by. If Nikolai wants to have sex with you because I wrecked his Ox cart, then you should do it.

Sincerely,
Gregor
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

anuran: "My husband told me that he had not eaten for several days, and we do not know what to do about it."

Surrender. It's your only hope


Bermuda59: New Mascot for Russian Army
[Fark user image 268x188]


Eat the mascot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Peter Falk did it first in Anzio.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gollie: Snort: I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.

there's a whole subreddit dedicated to that, but it's pretty graphic


Protip: Don't go there. 99.99% of those there don't want to be there. They just want to go home. After seeing the guy with no face screaming I'm done.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Snort: I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.

I stopped looking after the guy screaming with no face. Why the fark are they still Marching into a grinder for an old prick.


Because their entire family will be murdered if they don't?
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lefty248: behind8proxies: Maybe Russia needs to have an outbreak of bone spurs.  This should get them out of the draft.

Doesn't always work. A former brother in law was drafted and sent to Viet Nam even though he was color blind.


Shoulda tried a Nugent Gambit. If that didn't work, go Big Casino and suck a dick or three.
 
budrojr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really thought their draft would be the catalyst that started a full on revolt against Putin as the possibility of dying at home seems preferable to the near certainty of dying in Ukraine.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 468x490]

I remember seeing that when I was about 7 or 8 years old when I would look at my dad's Life WWII in pictures book. That book scared the sh*t out of me.


I remember being the same age and wondering why the men in the photos had this look. It certainly didn't match the popular media image.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snort: I can't unsee drone footage dropping grenades on Russians in foxholes.


The psychological toll of the emergence of drone grenades has to be immense. The was always a chance of the first shell of an artillery bombardment or sniper taking you out unware, but huddled in your foxhole getting a few hours of sleep was a brief respite from the constant danger. Now soldiers have to deal with just random grenades hiatting them at any time, miles from the enemy.  The PTSD from living in that environment must be hell.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 468x490]

I remember seeing that when I was about 7 or 8 years old when I would look at my dad's Life WWII in pictures book. That book scared the sh*t out of me.

I remember being the same age and wondering why the men in the photos had this look. It certainly didn't match the popular media image.


Hey I look like that every day.  And I look good doing it.  Or so I am told by the people I pay to tell me that.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Huh, so it was the Vietnam War that drove Dr. Cox crazy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone think THIS is about all the Russian military knows how to do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they weren't J.C.McG from..
Wagons East- Julian vs Slade "Happy Valentine's Day"
Youtube E_c65tkut2Q
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Well that certainly sounds like a military we should be deathly afraid of.


'Gas station with nuclear weapons' is the correct description of Russia. They days when we needed to be worried about them flooding the Fulda Gap are long past. The nuclear devices however are still worth worrying about.
 
