 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Tired Mom)   "I always tell people now: My husband had a midlife crisis, found a cult, and left the marriage," Heather says. The cult was Crossfit   (virginiasolesmith.substack.com) divider line
97
    More: Obvious, Anxiety, Body image, Eating, Body shape, number of other women, Hilary Kinavey, Paul's CrossFit obsession, diet hacks  
•       •       •

1739 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend's in that cult.
I always know where she is or will be in 26 minutes.
And she is smoking hot.

No complaints
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy when he just discovered "Crossfit".... it got real weird after that.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I joined a CF gym earlier this year - enjoying it though it's kicking my butt.... They really focus on proper form and safety. Max of 12 people per workout. The coaches know their stuff
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: I joined a CF gym earlier this year - enjoying it though it's kicking my butt.... They really focus on proper form and safety. Max of 12 people per workout. The coaches know their stuff


*snert*
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else Crossfit?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was out to dinner with my wife on Saturday. We had one of those overly friendly waiters, telling us his life story, his hopes and dreams, etc. etc. After he (finally, at long last) walked away, I turned to my wife and said "if he tries to sell us on Crossfit, we're out of here."
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I was out to dinner with my wife on Saturday. We had one of those overly friendly waiters, telling us his life story, his hopes and dreams, etc. etc. After he (finally, at long last) walked away, I turned to my wife and said "if he tries to sell us on Crossfit, we're out of here."


And???!!!???
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I was out to dinner with my wife on Saturday. We had one of those overly friendly waiters, telling us his life story, his hopes and dreams, etc. etc. After he (finally, at long last) walked away, I turned to my wife and said "if he tries to sell us on Crossfit, we're out of here."


Crossfit - the new Amway.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly 60% of CrossFit athletes are women.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: I was out to dinner with my wife on Saturday. We had one of those overly friendly waiters, telling us his life story, his hopes and dreams, etc. etc. After he (finally, at long last) walked away, I turned to my wife and said "if he tries to sell us on Crossfit, we're out of here."

And???!!!???


And I regret to inform you farkers that I no longer have time to post here, because that young man was damn persuasive. This will be my last missive.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her frustration leveled up when Paul decided that they couldn't "poison" their then-toddler Sam by feeding him carbs either.

He's probably gotten into the seed oils thing.  That's the new, hot ascetic fad.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were two centers around our area here, and every single person I saw going in there I either recognized as being a massive douchecanoe or radiated that vibe.
Then suddenly they closed, no public explanation.
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OR. He was always a weirdo and she just didn't see it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: You know who else Crossfit?

[Fark user image 310x389]

Too soon?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olivia, a librarian in the Chicago suburbs, says that both she and her husband Steve are in larger bodies. Doing Weight Watchers together used to be how they bonded. But in 2019, they became polyamorous, a decision that coincided with Olivia embracing fat liberation. 'At first it was a passing fancy but then I realized: Oh the whole system is farked up and I'm not doing it anymore," she says.

She sounds fat and happy to be fat.  That's perfectly ok but if your husband isn't a chubby chaser (and I love me some chubbys ... sometimes) then you are not going to have a good time.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: My girlfriend's in that cult.
I always know where she is or will be in 26 minutes.
And she is smoking hot.

No complaints


OoooOOOooh. Someone has someone in his life who cares about him.  WooOOOooo.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that horrible blonde lady an owner or former owner of a Crossfit gymBox?

Rhabdo is an uncommon medical condition doctors can go entire careers without seeing but a Crossfitter with rhabdo, that's just Tuesday
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: You know who else Crossfit?

[Fark user image 310x389]

Too soon?


He preferred it to Pontius Pilates.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: My girlfriend's in that cult.
I always know where she is or will be in 26 minutes.
And she is smoking hot.

No complaints


Until she gets rhabdo
Or blows out her back with shiatty form
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is me when someone starts talking to me about their workouts

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't care, don't want to live forever, I revel in your disdain.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: LordOfThePings: You know who else Crossfit?

[Fark user image 310x389]

Too soon?

He preferred it to Pontius Pilates.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I do crossfit"
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just goes to show that guys get into disordered eating, too.  And like everything else that we do, we're beyond stubborn to get out of that mindset.

Exercise is healthy, lifting weights is healthy, your self esteem goes up when you look a bit better.  but where it starts to go wrong is always when trying to follow ridiculous diets to the point of paranoia about everything you eat.   If you're a single guy, you can do it and no one is judging you for it, but that lifetstyle doesn't work unless you're also with someone who lives and breathes ridiculous meal prep & "macros.  And its not realistic to put a kid through that.  And considering that eating meals together is a big part of relationships and families... are you really going to make everyone live on brown rice, broccoli and boiled chicken every day?  You're never going to have a drink, or eat a big platter of pancakes & bacon?

I don't know.  I've been through it, realized it was ridiculous to try and live like that.  I'm not a juiced bodybuilder, I lift weights and run so that my body doesnt fall apart quite as early in life, thats it.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article triggered a LOT of deep seeded memories as an overweight child.
I'm still overweight so it never got better and many of the fears resonate with me when thinking about my child.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: [i.pinimg.com image 400x400]


I love that scene.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done crossfit in the past and will do it again. It's fun, great exercise and it keeps me motivated unlike other forms of exercise. The place I go isn't culty at all, just normal people working out. It's a group exercise class, call it anything else and nobody would blink an eye. Many years ago there was a culty feel to it but that seems to have gone away. And now the crowd is older, it seems to be mostly middle age men/women (oddly a lot of women do crossfit) who just want to get a good workout in.
Regarding injuries, combine the time I've done crossfit and it probably adds up to 3-4 years. in that time I've seen just about the same prevalence of injuries as in any of the other sports/exercise activities that I've done. Exercising seems to involve the possibility of getting injured. Tell me strict weight lifters/gymnasts/runners/whatever never have injuries.
In the end I enjoy it and anything that gets me moving my body on consistent basis is not a bad thing.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew a guy who's wife was a chubbo.  She decided not to be chubbo and went crazy with the fitness stuff. It became raison d'etre for her.  He liked being a couch potato.  She divorced him.

Exercise is bad for all involved.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I was out to dinner with my wife on Saturday. We had one of those overly friendly waiters, telling us his life story, his hopes and dreams, etc. etc. After he (finally, at long last) walked away, I turned to my wife and said "if he tries to sell us on Crossfit, we're out of here."


But you would have been okay with Amway, right?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: vudukungfu: My girlfriend's in that cult.
I always know where she is or will be in 26 minutes.
And she is smoking hot.

No complaints

OoooOOOooh. Someone has someone in his life who cares about him.  WooOOOooo.


For now.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: cwheelie: I joined a CF gym earlier this year - enjoying it though it's kicking my butt.... They really focus on proper form and safety. Max of 12 people per workout. The coaches know their stuff

*snert*


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooh ooh is this the cue to post crossfit lolgifs?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is me when someone starts talking to me about their workouts

[Fark user image image 480x270]

Don't care, don't want to live forever, I revel in your disdain.


The most common phrase I hear from people in their eighties is that they don't want to live to be a hundred
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty obsessive about diet and exercise myself. I'm old and it's the only way I've been able to stay relatively healthy. My wife isn't at all obsessive about it. And that's fine. Luckily my exercise is walking, which we do together, and about 20-25 minutes a day on a rowing machine. She barely even notices the rowing happened. As for the eating I just assume no one gives a shiat when I pass on the pizza, cake, or cookies.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: My girlfriend's in that cult.
I always know where she is or will be in 26 minutes.
And she is smoking hot.

No complaints


Too bad about her kidneys. And her knees. Not the sharpness, the permanent injury.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: You know who else Crossfit?

[Fark user image image 310x389]

Too soon?


More like Cross Fail.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew someone who got sucked into that.

She ended up in the hospital with Rhabdomyolysis.

The fellow cult members egged her on to come back ASAP.  "Don't let Uncle Rhabdo stop you."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CrossFit is a lot like veganism. There are many people who practice it. But not nearly as many people practice CrossFit or veganism as people who like to talk about how CrossFitters and vegans talk endlessly about CrossFit or veganism.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I like to post memes about CrossFit and veganism
 
cefm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: There were two centers around our area here, and every single person I saw going in there I either recognized as being a massive douchecanoe or radiated that vibe.
Then suddenly they closed, no public explanation.


Probably drug bust.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: HotWingConspiracy: This is me when someone starts talking to me about their workouts

[Fark user image image 480x270]

Don't care, don't want to live forever, I revel in your disdain.

The most common phrase I hear from people in their eighties is that they don't want to live to be a hundred


My dad turns 80 in a few months.  He refuses to buy new shoes because he considers it a waste of money since he's going to die soon.  He's always been morbid like that.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I knew someone who got sucked into that.

She ended up in the hospital with Rhabdomyolysis.

The fellow cult members egged her on to come back ASAP.  "Don't let Uncle Rhabdo stop you."


Also... gotta add... I haven't heard anyone talk about crossfit in at least 6 or 7 years.  I thought everyone had moved on to Pelotons and Orange Theory as the new trendy fitness activities... Crossfit... like, you might find apartment people and other undesirables doing that.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Olivia, a librarian in the Chicago suburbs, says that both she and her husband Steve are in larger bodies. Doing Weight Watchers together used to be how they bonded. But in 2019, they became polyamorous, a decision that coincided with Olivia embracing fat liberation. 'At first it was a passing fancy but then I realized: Oh the whole system is farked up and I'm not doing it anymore," she says.

She sounds fat and happy to be fat.  That's perfectly ok but if your husband isn't a chubby chaser (and I love me some chubbys ... sometimes) then you are not going to have a good time.


Well, not bragging, but my lady looks kind of like this:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


and my friend's wives look like this
previews.123rf.comView Full Size


and yes, I hear all about their workouts, diets, and activities.  Not interested.

But my lady and I have a better hobby
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size


and keeps us happy
 
stevecore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I joined a CF gym earlier this year - enjoying it though it's kicking my butt.... They really focus on proper form and safety. Max of 12 people per workout. The coaches know their stuff


That's surprising to hear since I had a couple friends and people I knew that did it and said the exact opposite. A couple of them ended up in the hospital because of terrible form and pushing people to lift more than they're ready for and their coaches literally just paid to take a class without any real knowledge of how to work out
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: vudukungfu: My girlfriend's in that cult.
I always know where she is or will be in 26 minutes.
And she is smoking hot.

No complaints

Too bad about her kidneys. And her knees. Not the sharpness, the permanent injury.


I have a friend who has been exercising for years and really going at it. She just had both hips replaced. Pace yourselves , people.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Olivia, a librarian in the Chicago suburbs, says that both she and her husband Steve are in larger bodies. Doing Weight Watchers together used to be how they bonded. But in 2019, they became polyamorous, a decision that coincided with Olivia embracing fat liberation. 'At first it was a passing fancy but then I realized: Oh the whole system is farked up and I'm not doing it anymore," she says.

She sounds fat and happy to be fat.  That's perfectly ok but if your husband isn't a chubby chaser (and I love me some chubbys ... sometimes) then you are not going to have a good time.


Look, fat shaming is shiatty. But so is fat liberation. It's just too far in the opposite direction.

Being fat is as much a burden on the healthcare system as smoking. Where is the smoker acceptance movement?

And I'm not saying you can't be fat and happy. But it's really farking hard to be fat and healthy. And yeah, there are social stigmas against being fat. Just like there are social stigmas for smoking, drinking too much, and hard drug use.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

erik-k: Veloram: cwheelie: I joined a CF gym earlier this year - enjoying it though it's kicking my butt.... They really focus on proper form and safety. Max of 12 people per workout. The coaches know their stuff

*snert*

[Fark user image 425x339] [View Full Size image _x_]

Ooh ooh is this the cue to post crossfit lolgifs?


Ooh Ohh! Can I post a GIF of someone doing box squats with a zero for each rep? They're exactly the same as standard squat right?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [media.tenor.com image 220x292]


# of actual pull-ups:  0
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is me when someone starts talking to me about their workouts

[Fark user image image 480x270]

Don't care, don't want to live forever, I revel in your disdain.


And that's fine. But don't go out and start a movement that touts the merits of dying at 60 with a heart full of lard.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: There were two centers around our area here, and every single person I saw going in there I either recognized as being a massive douchecanoe or radiated that vibe.
Then suddenly they closed, no public explanation.


Username does not checkout
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.