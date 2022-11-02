 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida man arrested for attempting to murder a house   (local10.com) divider line
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Making light of a murderous stalker isn't cute.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Making light of a murderous stalker isn't cute.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that man appears to be slowly melting...
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was James Bond in the house?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Making light of a murderous stalker isn't cute.


I, for one, am in wholehearted agreement with you.

There are so many other things I could make out if this, all cute.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be a lot of wacky crime out there these days. Two teenagers kill their Spanish teacher over grades, a woman sends her husband and son out to murder a family of eight to protect her toddler and then this guy. I think it's a good day to just stay inside and read.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Seems to be a lot of wacky crime out there these days. Two teenagers kill their Spanish teacher over grades, a woman sends her husband and son out to murder a family of eight to protect her toddler and then this guy. I think it's a good day to just stay inside and read.


Yeah, to read all about murders.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sometimes there aren't enough rocks.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the headline:

ALAS! NISAN DRIVES FORD INTO HOME
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we just ignoring the fact that a man named Nisan drove a Ford?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Floki: I would have gone with the headline:

ALAS! NISAN DRIVES FORD INTO HOME


shakes fist
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
became upset and backed up his car about 97 feet across the street.

About 97 feet?  97 is an odd numer to use about, He backed up about 100 feet.

He is either so drunk his face is melting or he never finished baking before he was born, his eyes look like they are sliding off his face.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He looks like someone Dick Tracy would be trying to bust
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Making light of a murderous stalker isn't cute.


Unless it's posted to the D'awwww tab...
 
