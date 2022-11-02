|
Fark NotNewsletter: Drew teases us with fire, plus Farketplace is back!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-11-02
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
So Elon Musk is in charge of Twitter now. Lots of folks have been asking me what I think about how it's going so far. The thing is, it's only been three days. I've got opinions, but let's wait another week and see how things pan out.
A heads up for non-TotalFark subscribers: We're going to be testing a new mobile-only ad unit this week. TotalFarkers won't see it, because TotalFark includes a no-ads experience. It will replace the existing mobile ad unit at the bottom. We've requested that the unit only run if the mobile device is on Wi-Fi, so please let us know if anyone experiences otherwise. It also won't appear 100% of the time. You might not see ads at all, we're also using the new unit to promote the Fark News Livestream. Chance is currently compiling the best clips from our most recent episodes for me. Can't wait to see what his favorites are.
By the way, Fark receives more revenue from a TotalFark subscription than we do from ads being served. So if you're looking for an early Xmas present for the team, definitely consider signing up for TotalFark. Also, if you are experiencing financial hardship and need TotalFark for the no-ads experience, just write in and let me know, we'll get you taken care of.
Speaking of the Fark News Livestream - we're on hiatus this week, I've got a thing to go to unfortunately. We'll be back next week however! One thing I can tease is that Dill and I met up at the Ohio Renaissance Festival this past Sunday and tl;dr I am now a fire acrobat. We've got video for you too, and let me preface it by saying that I volunteered before I knew what I was going to be doing. We'll definitely have that for you next week.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Cool Stuff:
Farketplace!
Farketplace is back! A new Farketplace thread went up yesterday, so post about any stuff you sell, and do some shopping while supporting your fellow Farkers' businesses. What's Farketplace, you ask? Farketplace is a thread where Farkers are invited to share information about their online shops and small businesses. There's a much better explanation in the Farketplace thread, so go check it out, and see all the awesome stuff your fellow Farkers are selling. And if you happen to make and sell, for example, custom water buffalo saddles, or you have a business installing Styrofoam nuns, go tell everyone in the Farketplace thread about how to give you money in exchange for goods and services. Be sure to read the posts from Moderator at the top of the page, and don't go threadjacking in there or you will be trampled by a million water buffalo wearing fancy saddles.
Spooky story threads!
We had our annual Fark spooky Halloween story thread on Monday. If you dig scary stories, check out any and all of the Fark spooky Halloween story threads from the last 19 years:
2004 2005 2006 2007
2008 2009 2010 2011
2012 2013 2014 2015
2016 2017 2018 2019
2020 2021 2022
Twitter source logo!
Thank you to null for suggesting a change to the source logo for Fark threads that link to Twitter
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Pocket Ninja lectured us about boomers' budgets
AnotherBluesStringer knew who Tom Brady should date next
koder explained how Elon Musk got so far ahead of the rest of us
FlashHarry found Kanye West getting a head start on the holidays
bearded clamorer gave some info about a middle school teacher who was arrested for nudely committing sex acts in public
Cafe Threads took a stand against Amazon
Go'zirra looked at how much Adidas gave up by dropping Kanye West
SVC_conservative shared information about Mike's phone in Fark's "server down" photo
aleister_greynight gave business advice
Etchy333 let us know what it's like to play chess with Elon Musk
Smart:
bloobeary listed reasons Elon Musk doesn't like playing chess
Pocket Ninja lectured us about boomers' budgets
Cicada42 described how easy it is in the U.S. to live paycheck-to-paycheck on $100k/year
Monkeyfark Ridiculous had a plan for scoring a free house
holdmybones thought that one particular number seems to be immune from inflation
Lorelle shared more information about a man who was freed based on DNA evidence after spending 38 years in prison
Sorelian's Ghost called out James Cameron's criticism of DC and Marvel movies
mongbiohazard reminded an uptight homeowner to chill out about Halloween
medius endorsed whither_apophis' characterization of the U.S. justice system
sassyfrancis spoke of the late Leslie Jordan
SpectroBoy shared a story about the cops who shoot like stormtroopers
Politics Funny:
educated wondered why this would prove a homophobic House candidate isn't on Grindr
beezeltown defended using public funding for a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans
Spectrum figured out who's posting derogatory slurs on Twitter to see what they can get away with
OldRod had Herschel Walker's defense in the face of multiple women's claims that he impregnated them and took them to get abortions
This Is Bold Text described how "mules" are getting away with using ballot drop boxes to conduct voter fraud
Politics Smart:
NewportBarGuy told us why Ian's opposed to the death penalty
BunkyBrewman explained red states "building back better" than blue states
mrshowrules updated a list of Donald Trump's excuses for having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
AtomPeepers recognized a website that works hard to keep visitor comments from getting out of hand
Olympic Trolling Judge pointed out that certain people might be quite happy to have been fired by Elon Musk
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Mojongo made it so you can dress up as Fark's furry little mascot
Yammering_Splat_Vector sought to clear up any satellitic confusion
Octafrye allowed us to see food more clearly
RedZoneTuba made a scary clown costume
Wrongo used Trump's own move against him
RedZoneTuba gave us the ol' guess what chicken butt
whatsupchuck designed a plane with room to move about
samsquatch knew that this isn't seafood
zeon put these twins in potted pants
zeon depicted the age-old battle between ape and plumber
Farktography theme: In the Pink
MorningBreath photographed a beautiful blushing turtle
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Penn State cancels event featuring Proud Boys founder due to safety concerns, marking first time Penn State has shown concern for safety of boys of any kind
No word if it was wearing jetpack and roller skates
Germany announces plans to legalize SchmokenDopen
"UFO" turns out to be upside-down tent flying over Florida. Apparently no one was in it at the time, which certainly would've been an intense experience
Church built a baby Jesus statue that looks remarkably like Phil Collins. No doubt specs came from the book of Genesis
DC is ready for the Gunn show
2 gulls, one CCCP
Lindsey Graham suggests that "every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican" if Herschel Walker wins the Georgia Senate race, possibly because he might have fathered every other young child in America of color
Cooking with Sylvia Plath. I'd recommend leaving the oven off
Scientists have uncovered a metabolite that converts white fat cells ("bad" fat) to brown fat ("good" fat) cells, completely pissing off racist fat cells ("proud" fat)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where I learned that Alton Brown's recipe for shepherd's pie with tater tots instead of mashed potatoes actually works pretty well. On the Quiz itself, coscausticevil came out on top with 1029, followed by Two Dogs Farking in second with 1025 and KumquatMay in third with 932, jnelson884 made fourth with 930, Shotgun Justice took fifth with 923, and HighwayBill was right behind with 921.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Hasbro's new Kobra Kai action figures. Only 28% of quiztakers knew that the best fit for martial arts characters was with fellow martial artists the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. I'm still confused about the target audience for this show - I mean, nothing bad, I just think that it's probably not people who also collect Mighty Morphin' Power Ranger action figures.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the recent fire on Mount Kilimanjaro. 86% of quiztakers knew that the tallest peak in Africa can be found in Tanzania. If you're hoping to see it in all its glory, better go soon - the glacier covering the peak has shrunk by 80% over the last 100 years and is now a mere 2 kilometers in diameter, and is expected to disappear for good by 2040. I'm sure a fire didn't exactly help things.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about whose dong Frankie Muniz saw way too much of during the filming of the revival of "The Surreal Life" for VH1, Only 57% of quiztakers knew that former NBA star (and actor, sort of) Dennis Rodman shared the house with him. And when you take into account the fact that Muniz is 5'5" and Rodman is 6'7", Franle was getting a far closer view than anyone should be comfortable with.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about who's Prime Minister of Great Britain this week. 94% of quiztakers recognized Rishi Sunak as the guy stuck with the job for the moment, but don't be so pessimistic, he has real ideas. Like financing the country through cryptocurrency. Seriously. The alternate answer. Sundar Pichai, is actually far wealthier than Sunak and holds a job with far more responsibility - he's the CEO of Alphabet/Google.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird New Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
