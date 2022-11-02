 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   16 yr old, arrested for beating his HS Spanish teacher to death, says he didn't do it. He says the real killers - a "roving group of masked kids" - forced him to provide his wheelbarrow to help move her body and to drive her van from the park   (wfla.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maga Youth
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, nay, never.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the time he took to kill her, he could have memorized enough about Spanish to get a good grade.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White boy?

Of course.

Why are they wearing bulletproof vests?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?


Don't show up, don't study, don't practice.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Don't show up, don't study, don't practice.


Gracias, mang.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What grade did they get on "this" project?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Don't show up, don't study, don't practice.


No te presentes, no estudies, no practiques
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?


Yo no se.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga Youth


What???  Maybe MGGA.  Make Grades Great Again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: White boy?

Of course.

Why are they wearing bulletproof vests?


MS13 is everywhere
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: SHow the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?


When I took high school Spanish, I translated things like watermelon = agua melón and toilet paper as el papel del culo. I also told the teacher, mi basura es tu casa.

So yes, it is easy to fail.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 years of high school Spanish and 2 years with a Venezuelan girlfriend that spoke Spanish in her house and I could still never do better than a C in that class. Read it, sure, write it, OK, speak it? Nope. I do not recall thinking I should murder my Spanish teacher over the shiaty grade though. Must be a flyover country thing.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what drove Wilford to such depths of depravity?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "roving group of masked kids"...yeah that's the ticket

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?


Thanks to grade inflation and a generation of fragile students, a bad grade could be a B-.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller described the frustrations he had with the way Graber taught Spanish and over how the grade in her class was lowering his GPA.

Let's hear them out first. Did this teacher think that they're literally the only class in high school so kids deserve 2 hours of homework per night? Any big assignments given over a holiday weekend? Vamos al beisbol.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga Youth


Obama's son
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Thanks to grade inflation and a generation of fragile students, a bad grade could be a B-.


Well doing hard time for murder will probably hurt their college prospects more than a bad grade in spanish.

Jus' sayin'
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: What grade did they get on "this" project?


Well, they seem to have flunked the "don't get caught" portion of the exam.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was a grade so bad, it started sucking in good grades around it. People from hundreds of miles away were noticing their grades were lower, even in non-Romance languages. A grade singularity, if you will.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: GardenWeasel: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Don't show up, don't study, don't practice.

No te presentes, no estudies, no practiques


Muchas gracias, mang.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beating of a High School Spanish Teacher
Youtube l3mNwyntGQo
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both teens, now 17, will be tried as adults. In Iowa, the penalty for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison. Iowa Supreme Court rulings require juveniles convicted of even the most serious crimes to be given a chance for parole

Think of it as an "immersion" program
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Miller described the frustrations he had with the way Graber taught Spanish and over how the grade in her class was lowering his GPA.

Let's hear them out first. Did this teacher think that they're literally the only class in high school so kids deserve 2 hours of homework per night? Any big assignments given over a holiday weekend? Vamos al beisbol.


I have heard that the old school way of thinking was that a high rate of failures in a given class was the measurement of a "good teacher".

Given the coincidental number of people over the years who attest to being A+ students who suddenly had nothing but failing grades when escalated into GATE programs, I'm quite confident this archaic way of thinking was indeed true.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: White boy?

Of course.

Why are they wearing bulletproof vests?


Philip Chism raped and killed his teacher and then threw her in the trash.
He wasn't white.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mysterious gang demanding a wheelbarrow? Something tells me this kid was failing a LOT more than Spanish.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just thought we should have a picture of the woman these little twerps murdered, to give her the respect she deserved.
assets3.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Spanish teacher at my high school was bludgeoned to death in 1986 and dumped in a canal.  I think it was over something more shady than a bad grade, though.  The guy in prison gets denied parole every 7 years or so because at each hearing he gives about 4 different accounts of how the crime happened so the board has trouble believing he's been rehabilitated.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid was listening to too many Adam Sandler cassette tapes.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: GardenWeasel: White boy?

Of course.

Why are they wearing bulletproof vests?

Philip Chism raped and killed his teacher and then threw her in the trash.
He wasn't white.


Yeah we get it both sides are 😞😔
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Your honor, I couldn't even see the teacher that day, as my hair was covering my eyes"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
¿Dónde está el goodo grado?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

[quickmeme.com image 540x720]


Best use of these meme to date

+1
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Don't show up, don't study, don't practice.


I had Spanish after lunch and we were allowed to leave the grounds so I frequently did not attend.
Once I came back so high I had to run out of class to puke up some nasty black stuff.

I passed Spanish!!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Breaker Moran: SHow the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

When I took high school Spanish, I translated things like watermelon = agua melón and toilet paper as el papel del culo. I also told the teacher, mi basura es tu casa.

So yes, it is easy to fail.


Favorite phase.. please don't tell me it's wrong because I love it.

Me gusta su fombra

I like your carpet.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Miller described the frustrations he had with the way Graber taught Spanish and over how the grade in her class was lowering his GPA.

Let's hear them out first. Did this teacher think that they're literally the only class in high school so kids deserve 2 hours of homework per night? Any big assignments given over a holiday weekend? Vamos al beisbol.


It's ok...he can still get his GED in prison. He'll have plenty of time to study there.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: assjuice: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Thanks to grade inflation and a generation of fragile students, a bad grade could be a B-.

Well doing hard time for murder will probably hurt their college prospects more than a bad grade in spanish.

Jus' sayin'


Well they don't have to worry about that GPA anymore.   They can still go for a GED in prison so if they ever get out they can still try to go to college although who would want to teach them knowing 1 bad grade and you get a bat to the head.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Breaker Moran: SHow the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

When I took high school Spanish, I translated things like watermelon = agua melón and toilet paper as el papel del culo. I also told the teacher, mi basura es tu casa.

So yes, it is easy to fail.


My wife is fluent. It annoys her when I try to put words together like that, so I do it often. One of my favorites was when we were staying at a Mexican resort. They had a "lazy river" pool; just sit in a tube with a cocktail and float in a large loop under waterfalls and past bars. I kept calling it "rio de no trebajo."
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I wonder what drove Wilford to such depths of depravity?


The Diabeetus?
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
and people say kids these days are lazy
 
groppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well hey look at this kid, cared enough about his grades that he killed a teacher and they say kids are lazy these days. At least it was not a teacher/student sex thing so kudos for the kid on that.

Still can't believe people think murdering someone they know is a good idea and they wont get caught, maybe if it was a stranger they would have had better luck. But hey they can finish HS behind bars and go to college behind there too and start a business.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga Youth


Probably. Since it is an Iowa small town they were likely raised by "good" Christi-fascist parents no doubt.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These guys?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ace in your face: No, nay, never.


I thought it was a Florida tag for some reason and came to say:

"He wheeled his wheelbarrow.
through street broad and narrow,
Crying
MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEETTTTTTTTTTHHHHHHHHHH"

Prolly still works for Iowa though.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GardenWeasel: Breaker Moran: How the hell do you get a bad grade in Spanish, mang?

Don't show up, don't study, don't practice.

No te presentes, no estudies, no practiques


No way güey
 
