(Fox 8 Cleveland)   X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio, y'all   (fox8.com) divider line
    Willoughby neighborhood, front of Willoughby Middle School  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, they're just wrestling and playing leap frog, right?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They bonin'.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh noes!  What if the innocent little children figure out that their mummies and daddies do the same things the skeletons are doing?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"X-rated"

Fark yeah! >click<

"Ohio"

Awwww!
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: It's a serious thing . . .

Narrator: It's not a serious thing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The homeowner told FOX 8 he may leave the controversial display up beyond Halloween."

LMAO
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
bah

Just wait until it snows in Cleveland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The pictures are blurred out of plastic skeletons. That goddamn meteorite better get here soon. I can't take much more of this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why the fark did they censor plastic skeleton suggestive-itude? Why're we such puritanical farks?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This sounds like the work of overhormoned undersexed 20 something year old edgelord roomates
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone thinks they are sooper dooper clever.
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, showing someones brains get blown out on teevee is greeted with applause.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I had that T-shirt in high school; repeated patterns of skeletons boning.  I was a Lord of the Edges.
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

6nome: Meanwhile, showing someones brains get blown out on teevee is greeted with applause.


And by that I mean the gun shooty bang bang type. Whatever
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why the fark did they censor plastic skeleton suggestive-itude? Why're we such puritanical farks?


I bet because it's a non story and if you saw the skeletons you would not be able to tell what they are doing.

Sorta like on Jerry Springer when they would bleep regular words so you thought they were cussing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's a serious thing, there's a lot of kids in this neighborhood," said a neighbor who asked to be identified as Phil. "It's a very heavy neighborhood for families

Well, yeah, it's Ohio.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Monster mash and skeleton smush.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Welcome to the "Bone Yard"
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: This sounds like the work of overhormoned undersexed 20 something year old edgelord roomates


HAHAHAHAH WE CAN POSE SKELETONS IN SEX POSES IT WILL BE SO FUNNY RIGHT GUISE!  HAHAHAHAH SO IRONIC!!!!!  HAHAHAHAHA

Later that night...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...you've got tons of churches around here."

Well there's your farking problem right there. Local cults unhappy about competition cutting into their "trunk-or-treat" schemes.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: I think I had that T-shirt in high school; repeated patterns of skeletons boning.  I was a Lord of the Edges.


I had a wolf t-shirt that probably kicked your skeleton shirt's ass.  (much edge also). ;)
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Excellent.
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The mayor added he respects citizens' right to freedom of speech and explained he cannot order residents to take down images in their yards.
A school district spokesperson said she is not aware of any complaints about the Halloween display."

Pic of the complainant:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's how I remember Cleveland.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Barber: What can I do for you today?
Customer: I want that 12 year old boy with mutton chops look.
Barber: I got you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Barber: What can I do for you today?
Customer: I want that 12 year old boy with mutton chops look.
Barber: I got you
[Fark user image 850x850]


Put a stove pipe hat on her and you've got any classic Dickens character!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well I guess that beats the skeleton on the stripper pole that I saw in my area.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: "The mayor added he respects citizens' right to freedom of speech and explained he cannot order residents to take down images in their yards.
A school district spokesperson said she is not aware of any complaints about the Halloween display."

Pic of the complainant:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x850]


It's like the early '60s never ended!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here comes the money shot

lovethispic.comView Full Size
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: Here comes the money shot

[lovethispic.com image 500x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Kuniyoshi Skeleton! I have a tattoo of his skull on my arm!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could ball out of control in Ohio.  Buy a house with a pool for like 40k and seven Ferraris.
 
