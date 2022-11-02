 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Sheriffs dress horses up in sheets for Halloween   (fox8.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 10:01 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kan we Keep our horses Kovered?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not often that you see a horse sheet faced.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
texashistory.unt.eduView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not even a question as to what they wanted to project.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF are they doing with horses anyway?

What does a horse cost/year?

Can't they go play cowboy somewhere else, on someone else's dime?

I don't even think cowboys use horses anymore.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the result of only teaching white history.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't you add little wings and have a pegasus? Or a horn and it be a unicorn? Heck little cutie marks on the flanks and it is a MLP.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
🎶 Some of those who run forces
Are the same that dress horses 🎶
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why the outrage. Right wing law enforcement just showing their true colors.

I wonder how the parents of the slaughtered Hispanic children at Uvalde feel about this.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are they comin' after the treat'r'treaters next? Every white sheet is not KKK-based.

/ Lighten up, Freddie
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A sheriff's office should be out there protecting people

You're new here, aren't you?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So lets see the frightening pictures of this dastardly deed.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Before reading the article - a ghost costume for a horse seems kind of neat

After reading the article - neat idea, extremely poor execution.

/a horse is a horse of course of course
//unless it's a klan horse horse of course
///yep, I'm still hating humanity
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.