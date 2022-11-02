 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   The movie Witness came out in 1985 so the audience who wanted to bang either Harrison Ford or Kelly McGillis would either be rapidly approaching or already past retirement age, meaning Lancaster being named best city for retirement is spiffy   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witness (3/9) Movie CLIP - Time For Milking (1985) HD
Youtube 9GxFab5uMPc
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs electricity?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeeh, Ford and McGillis ...hmmm, what's another phrase for "massive soft-on"?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought they meant Lancaster, CA.
Just north of Palmdale. It's a craphole.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The f*ck are you talking about subby?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always liked visiting Lancaster. The food, is simply amazing there.

it's also home to one of the few northern Waffle Houses...

Fark user imageView Full Size


last time I was there, it was empty and the cook was making French Toast for the staff.

I had to ask him about that and he said..."I brought everything in from home to make French Toast for my staff. Nothing came from this store, except the heat on the grill".

And then handed me a plate of French Toast.

Pretty darned good too.

they should put it on the menu.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now I need to find some Scrapple out here in the midwest.  Thanks, Subby.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: You smell burned toast?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverborama: Great.  Now I need to find some Scrapple out here in the midwest.  Thanks, Subby.


Don't forget the lebenon bologna
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverborama: Now I need to find some Scrapple


NY'er here. When I was 16 I was dating a girl from Baltimore by way of Philly...I would take the train to see her once on a month on the weekends and her mom was kind enough to let me stay at the house.

One morning I wake up to a home cooked breakfast. Pancakes, eggs, bacon and something Id never seen before.

"Stek, would you like some scrapple?"

"Scrapple? What's that?"

"Breakfast meat"

"What kind of breakfast meat?"

"Here, try some"  and they put some on my plate.

I took one bite.

"What is this?"

"Scrapple"

"No thank you"


Later, the GF explained to me what the hell it was. Sure glad I said no.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the time is fast becoming ripe for gen x to market things from our youths to people who are actually currently young.
time for a witness reboot where harrison fords role is played by demi moore and... lets just say that guy who played paul atreides in dune plays the amish. iat will have 50% more brutal violence and 125% more softcore pornographic scenes. (is it clear from this pitch that i have not seen witness?)

/next: remake gilligans island where everyones gender is flipped and they are all gay
//gaylligans island
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: [media-amazon.com image 850x1259]


Didn't realize Amish people were permitted to wear lip-stick.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelly McGillis isn't aging too well, subby.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived there for a while and graduated from HS there (Warwick).  It's green... but, it's taxes aren't low (which retirees like) and it snows...and sometimes it smells like manure for days on end.

Would I move back..uh..no.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harrison who?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I've always liked visiting Lancaster. The food, is simply amazing there.

it's also home to one of the few northern Waffle Houses...

[Fark user image image 550x412]

last time I was there, it was empty and the cook was making French Toast for the staff.

I had to ask him about that and he said..."I brought everything in from home to make French Toast for my staff. Nothing came from this store, except the heat on the grill".

And then handed me a plate of French Toast.

Pretty darned good too.

they should put it on the menu.


That Waffle House exists in part because of all the gaming conventions the Lancaster Host used to host.  It was the only place open at 1am after you spent all night pushing miniatures across a table.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wouldestous: the time is fast becoming ripe for gen x to market things from our youths to people who are actually currently young.
time for a witness reboot where harrison fords role is played by demi moore and... lets just say that guy who played paul atreides in dune plays the amish. iat will have 50% more brutal violence and 125% more softcore pornographic scenes. (is it clear from this pitch that i have not seen witness?)

/next: remake gilligans island where everyones gender is flipped and they are all gay
//gaylligans island


Kyle MacLachlan is now 63, and looks it.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wouldestous: /next: remake gilligans island where everyones gender is flipped and they are all gay
//gaylligans island


How about "Vince Gilligan's Island" where the bloodthirsty Howells Cartel bankrolls a clandestine island meth lab overseen by the precise and watchful eyes of the Professor, while the Skipper and Gilligan parley their inept but endearing social skills to establish a steady supply of addicts as their loving but scheming wives, Ginger and Mary Ann, reluctantly but wisely employ their obvious assets to lure unsuspecting travelers into the meth lab maelstrom?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: wouldestous: the time is fast becoming ripe for gen x to market things from our youths to people who are actually currently young.
time for a witness reboot where harrison fords role is played by demi moore and... lets just say that guy who played paul atreides in dune plays the amish. iat will have 50% more brutal violence and 125% more softcore pornographic scenes. (is it clear from this pitch that i have not seen witness?)

/next: remake gilligans island where everyones gender is flipped and they are all gay
//gaylligans island

Kyle MacLachlan is now 63, and looks it.


His part in Confess, Fletch as the art dealer was awesome.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were retiring in the northeast, I'd probably go with Ithaca. Nice town and a great location.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Kelly McGillis isn't aging too well, subby.


She looks like a typical 65 yr. old woman.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Reverborama: Now I need to find some Scrapple

NY'er here. When I was 16 I was dating a girl from Baltimore by way of Philly...I would take the train to see her once on a month on the weekends and her mom was kind enough to let me stay at the house.

One morning I wake up to a home cooked breakfast. Pancakes, eggs, bacon and something Id never seen before.

"Stek, would you like some scrapple?"

"Scrapple? What's that?"

"Breakfast meat"

"What kind of breakfast meat?"

"Here, try some"  and they put some on my plate.

I took one bite.

"What is this?"

"Scrapple"

"No thank you"


Later, the GF explained to me what the hell it was. Sure glad I said no.


I knew a guy from Tennessee that loved Scrapple. He was amazed that a guy from Georgia (me) had never eaten any. I was amazed that any human would eat it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wouldestous: the time is fast becoming ripe for gen x to market things from our youths to people who are actually currently young.
time for a witness reboot where harrison fords role is played by demi moore and... lets just say that guy who played paul atreides in dune plays the amish. iat will have 50% more brutal violence and 125% more softcore pornographic scenes. (is it clear from this pitch that i have not seen witness?)

/next: remake gilligans island where everyones gender is flipped and they are all gay
//gaylligans island


Anyone want to tell him McGillis is gay?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up there in the 1950s-60s and it was great.
Now the Amish farm I grew up next to is filled with McMansions, retail outlets spread out from all points of the compass like cancer (they once had five Walmarts being planned at the same time; knocked down to three) and traffic is a mess.
As for retirement, it beats Florida, but that's not saying much.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad used to own a clothing store in Bird in Hand and for one scene they used his parking lot.
I was 12 years old. These are the best pictures I got with my Focal 110 camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand it, this movie had an impact on Top Gun. McGillis' hair was darker for this movie, and when they wanted to beef up the romantic storyline they brought her in for additional shooting. Hence in the elevator scene, she's wearing a ballcap for the only time.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Kelly McGillis isn't aging too well, subby.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


She's "aging" just fine and if that's white knighting, so be it with a lance up yer buttocks.
 
bmix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I've always liked visiting Lancaster. The food, is simply amazing there.

it's also home to one of the few northern Waffle Houses...

[Fark user image image 550x412]


Central PA Farker here... I just checked the Googles, looks like there's a couple in Harrisburg as well. Never seen any of these before, and had no idea they were here.

Thanks! This info is relevant to my interests.

/I sound fat
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pensacola and Allentown?  Really?  Naples is also a very expensive and bougie place to live, full of former CEOs and other millionaires.  You think your average American wants to live there?  The Villages maybe.
Generally speaking the best place to retire is either near your kids, kids and grandkids, or a fantasy destination with lots of stuff to do like Costa Rica, Mexico, NYC, etc.
Or keep your primary residence and travel by RV or stay a few months somewhere nice.

Congrats to fellow Farkers who made it-
Enjoy!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Mock26: [media-amazon.com image 850x1259]

Didn't realize Amish people were permitted to wear lip-stick.


Maybe it was Rumspringa.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/what a great farking word: Rumspringa
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Kelly McGillis isn't aging too well, subby.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


I'd say she's aging like a normal human being.
The 80's was 32 to 42 years ago.
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: It was the only place open at 1am after you spent all night pushing miniatures across a table.


See that, good to know.

When I lived in NY we would take a weekend to visit Lancaster. Now, I live in GA and there's a Waffle House every 15 feet.

Chic-fil-A is catching up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: At first I thought they meant Lancaster, CA.
Just north of Palmdale. It's a craphole.


Yeah, I noticed Frank Zappa didn't stick around after high school

/ "out in back of Palmdale, where the turkey famers run..."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather sucks, unemployment rate is 4% higher than the average, educational attainment is low, average income is less than my retirement earnings and it's heavily Republican.
NOPE.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Mock26: [media-amazon.com image 850x1259]

Didn't realize Amish people were permitted to wear lip-stick.


When you're being filmed, it takes a lot of makeup to look like you're not wearing makeup.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: steklo: Mock26: [media-amazon.com image 850x1259]

Didn't realize Amish people were permitted to wear lip-stick.

Maybe it was Rumspringa.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 264x376]
/what a great farking word: Rumspringa


The last time I was in Lancaster I took an Amish tour. One stop on the tour was a one roomed school house and this nice Amish woman/teacher was explaining how things were run in Amish schools.

A few of the other patrons on the tour started booing and hissing at her and asking all these weird questions and basically shunning her and her beliefs. I felt so sorry for her taking on the barrage of hateful comments.

The tour ended and we went off to lunch.

Sitting at a picnic table with my wife and family we see her eating her lunch at the table across from us. I walked over and asked if she would like to join us. "No one should be eating alone, I promise we won't bite".

The smile on her face was priceless.

We ate lunch, did not ask her any questions and kept the topic of discussion lighthearted and non-evasive.

She appreciated it, I am sure.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
C'mon, Subby - who didn't want to bang Kelly McGillis?

Apart from Tom Cruise, of course...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: who didn't want to bang Kelly McGillis


Me.

I was more into Martha Quinn from MTV.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Kelly McGillis isn't aging too well, subby.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


Look as good at 900 years old you will not.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badafuco: At first I thought they meant Lancaster, CA.
Just north of Palmdale. It's a craphole.


Yeah, but the San Andreus fault runs right through it.  Buy on the correct side, you just may end up with beachfront property.

Also: 10 best places in the US and it's either Florida or Pennsylvania, and Ann Arbor, Michigan?  I think the metrics are a bit biased and jinky.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I make my way out there once or twice the year. Either Shady Maple Smorgasbord or the Ren Faire.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Kelly McGillis isn't aging too well, subby.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]


She's 65, although that picture is a few years old.

So, yes. She's a bit rough around the edges.
She looks like she's at the "I don't give a fu*k" stage in her life.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I knew a guy from Tennessee that loved Scrapple. He was amazed that a guy from Georgia (me) had never eaten any. I was amazed that any human would eat it.


I once watched a program about Brunswick stew and how it's really made with Squirrel and or other road kill.

I was in a BBQ place down here in GA and saw it on the menu. I turned to wife, "hey want to try some squirrel?"

The waitress was walking by and overheard us.

"There's no squirrel in our Brunswick stew!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Shady Maple Smorgasbord


YES, YES and YES.

/foodie
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. They're buying houses up like crazy around Lancaster to flip them to much higher prices and expensive rentals.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: They're buying houses up like crazy around Lancaster to flip them to much higher prices and expensive rentals.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"I'll buy your home, no stress for 20% less of the market, then turn around and sell it to a company that will rent it out and ruin your neighborhood's value. Then you'll need to sell to get out and you'll come running to me to take it off your hands!  Call Mark Spain, no stress!"
 
