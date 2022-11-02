 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1947, the Spruce Goose took flight, a feat sadly not repeated by the Oak Owl, the Mesquite Macaw, or the Granite Gannet   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Howard Hughes, Hughes H-4 Hercules, Hughes Aircraft, Hughes Flying Boat, largest aircraft, Spruce Goose, designer Howard Hughes, massive wooden aircraft  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 11:35 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about the Pine Ptarmigan or the Balsa Boobie?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gossamer Condor is not pleased with you subby


academyofaviation.comView Full Size
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What of the Tamarind Tit?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hughes just needed to see the blueprints.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Show of hands, how many people here learned about the Spruce Goose from this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

//Seriously, somebody at Hanna Barbera must have been on drugs when they came up with this
//Wasn't terrible as I recall, but it was no The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones
//Sadly that was essentially one of the the last gasps of the old H-B.  It was made in 1987 and Daws Butler died in 1988.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Plywood Mosquito is still a thing though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Granite Gannet, I love you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a colossal waste.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't like the gannet. They wet their nests.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BFletch651: What a colossal waste.


Why do you hate job creators?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Souther Yellow Pine Sandpiper
Cedar Crow
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chubby muppet: [media.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


came for this, leaving satisfied
 
nitropissering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about the Led Zeppelin?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: What of the Tamarind Tit?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.